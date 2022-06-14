"Playing Russian roulette with that fight style" - Aljamain Sterling expresses doubt over Jiri Prochazka's title reign, names "dark horse" of 205lb division

Aljamain Sterling is unsure of how long Jiri Prochazka will be able to defend the UFC light heavyweight strap. According to 'Funk Master', Prochazka's unorthodox fighting style leaves a lot of openings for his opponents to capitalize on and dethrone him.

Sterling believes Porchazka's fighting style is like playing Russian roulette, considering the fight-ending power that most fighters in the division possess. The 32-year-old recently said on his YouTube channel:

"Jiri is such a wild card, he's tough, he's durable, but that style at that weight class, where guys are literally just one shot away from putting your lights out, I don't know how long you can keep winning at the highest of the highest level. I'm not saying he can't do it. He could. He could get on a hot streak and keep finding that shot first before these other guys. But at that weight class you are almpost playing Russian roulette with that fight style, with the hands down, the spinning. you just leave yourself open."

Watch Aljamain Sterling's take on Jiri Prochazka below:

Prochazka challenged Glover Texeira for the light heavyweight strap in the main event of UFC 275. The Czech clearly got the better of Texeira on the feet but was thoroughly controlled on the ground.

'Denisa' got caught with some clean shots in the final frame but managed to recover as Teixeira failed to tee off on him. While he was losing 39-37 on two of the judges' scorecards going into the last round, Prochazka forced the champion to tap to a rear-naked choke with hardly half a minute left before the final bell.

Aljamain Sterling believes Jan Blachowicz is an easier fight for Jiri Prochazka than Magomed Ankalaev

After his title win over Glover Texeira, Jiri Prochazka called out former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachoiwcz. Aljamain Sterling believes the Pole is an easier fight for Prochazka than Magomedov Ankalaev, who he hailed as a "dark horse" at 205 lbs.

According to 'Funk Master', while Ankalaev is relatively unknown, fighters from his native country of Russia are aware of his potential. The UFC bantamweight champion added:

"Jiri called out Blachowicz, that a fight I think is winnable. Or should I say more winnable than a fight with Ankalaev?! Who is, I won't say necessarily unknown but he's a dark horse. Not very known but very dangerous, no one likes to fight that guy, not much to gain. But the Russians and the Dagestanis, they all know who Ankalaev is. That guy is a beast."

Magomed Ankalaev has enjoyed a near-perfect run in the UFC, barring a submission loss to Paul Craig in his promotional debut back in 2018. Currently riding an eight-fight win streak, the Russian is scheduled to face former title challenger Anthony Smith at UFC 277 in July.

