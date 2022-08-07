Create
Notifications

"TWrecks is a bulldozer man!" - Aljamain Sterling, Michael Chandler, and other UFC fighters and fans react to Terrance McKinney's R1 submission of Erick Gonzalez 

(L to R) Terrance McKinney, McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez, Erick Gonzalez [Image via @ufc on Instagram]
(L to R) Terrance McKinney, McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez, Erick Gonzalez [Image via @ufc on Instagram]
Sayan Nag
Sayan Nag
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Aug 07, 2022 09:28 AM IST

Terrance McKinney added another highlight to his reels with a first-round submission win over Erick Gonzalez at UFC on ESPN: Santos vs. Hill. Going after his opponent from the initial bell, 'T. Wrecks' eventually landed a smooth double leg, took the back, and sunk in a standing rear naked choke, all before the halfway mark of round one.

Fighters and fans lauded McKinney's performance, sharing their applause on social media. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote:

"TWrecks is a bulldozer man! #UFCVegas59"
TWrecks is a bulldozer man! #UFCVegas59

McKinney's performance on Saturday night also convinced lightweight superstar Michael Chandler that 'T.Wrecks' has a bright future ahead of him. 'Iron' tweeted:

"Go on Terrance!!!! @twrecks155 has a bright future. #UFCVegas59"
Go on Terrance!!!! @twrecks155 has a bright future. #UFCVegas59

Former UFC light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa lauded McKinney for improvising his game to get a submission after initially engaging in a slugfest. Manuwa wrote:

"Great work by McKinney. His chin was a bit up in the air and got caught but switched it up and got the sub. Great work @twrecks155 #UFCVegas59"
Great work by McKinney. His chin was a bit up in the air and got caught but switched it up and got the sub. Great work @twrecks155 #UFCVegas59

'T.Wrecks' also received applause from UFC fighters Marlon Vera, Kelvin Gastelum, Michael Chiesa, Aleksandar Rakic, and renowned MMA coach Eric Nicksick.

See the tweets below:

Atta kid @twrecks155!!!!!! Shadle Park stand up!!!!!! #UFCVegas59
What a STUD @twrecks155 #UFCVegas59
Well done @twrecks155
Love watching a @twrecks155 scrap!! #UFCVegas59
Congratulations @twrecks155 Never in doubt 💥

As expected, MMA fans also went gaga over McKinney's first-round submission win.

I love @twrecks155. Nothing but fireworks since his debut, always down to fight. Love that from the guy.
In only 4 years of fighting. That is insane. @twrecks155 twitter.com/ufc/status/155…
T Wrecks @twrecks155 precise striking , thing of beauty , mix in that wrestling, finish with the BJJ. What a finish!! #UFCVegas59
I FKN KNEW IT, TERRANCE MCKINNEY🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 1st round submission!! Tap!! Tap!!! @twrecks155#MMATwitter #UFCVegas59
Terrance McKinney is going to be a problem at LW for years to come. He’s so talented and well rounded. Such heavy hands and really good grappling. #UFCVegas59

Terrance McKinney calls out Paddy Pimblett

'T.Wrecks' maintained his 100% finishing rate with his win over Erick Gonzalez at UFC Vegas 59. The lightweight prospect has also earned his last seven victories within the first round.

In the immediate aftermath of his win over Gonzalez, Terrance McKinney posted a callout to fellow lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett. The Washington native said in his post-fight octagon interview:

“Paddy the Baddy, where you at? Let’s get it.”

Watch McKinney's post-fight interview below:

youtube-cover
Also Read Story Continues below

McKinney and Pimblett have also traded barbs over social media in the past. 'T.Wrecks' is confident of knocking out the Liverpudlian in a potential matchup.

Both McKinney and Pimblett made their UFC debuts last year and have gone on to display the characteristics of stars in the making. While 'The Baddy' is unbeaten in three UFC outings, McKinney suffered a TKO loss to Drew Dober in his last fight after engaging in a three-minute slugfest.

Edited by Avinash Tewari

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...