"TWrecks is a bulldozer man!" - Aljamain Sterling, Michael Chandler, and other UFC fighters and fans react to Terrance McKinney's R1 submission of Erick Gonzalez 

Terrance McKinney added another highlight to his reels with a first-round submission win over Erick Gonzalez at UFC on ESPN: Santos vs. Hill. Going after his opponent from the initial bell, 'T. Wrecks' eventually landed a smooth double leg, took the back, and sunk in a standing rear naked choke, all before the halfway mark of round one.

Fighters and fans lauded McKinney's performance, sharing their applause on social media. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote:

"TWrecks is a bulldozer man! #UFCVegas59"

McKinney's performance on Saturday night also convinced lightweight superstar Michael Chandler that 'T.Wrecks' has a bright future ahead of him. 'Iron' tweeted:

"Go on Terrance!!!! @twrecks155 has a bright future. #UFCVegas59"

Former UFC light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa lauded McKinney for improvising his game to get a submission after initially engaging in a slugfest. Manuwa wrote:

"Great work by McKinney. His chin was a bit up in the air and got caught but switched it up and got the sub. Great work @twrecks155 #UFCVegas59"

'T.Wrecks' also received applause from UFC fighters Marlon Vera, Kelvin Gastelum, Michael Chiesa, Aleksandar Rakic, and renowned MMA coach Eric Nicksick.

See the tweets below:

As expected, MMA fans also went gaga over McKinney's first-round submission win.

I love @twrecks155 . Nothing but fireworks since his debut, always down to fight. Love that from the guy.

T Wrecks @twrecks155 precise striking , thing of beauty , mix in that wrestling, finish with the BJJ. What a finish!! #UFCVegas59

Terrance McKinney is going to be a problem at LW for years to come. He's so talented and well rounded. Such heavy hands and really good grappling. #UFCVegas59

Terrance McKinney calls out Paddy Pimblett

'T.Wrecks' maintained his 100% finishing rate with his win over Erick Gonzalez at UFC Vegas 59. The lightweight prospect has also earned his last seven victories within the first round.

In the immediate aftermath of his win over Gonzalez, Terrance McKinney posted a callout to fellow lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett. The Washington native said in his post-fight octagon interview:

“Paddy the Baddy, where you at? Let’s get it.”

Watch McKinney's post-fight interview below:

McKinney and Pimblett have also traded barbs over social media in the past. 'T.Wrecks' is confident of knocking out the Liverpudlian in a potential matchup.

Both McKinney and Pimblett made their UFC debuts last year and have gone on to display the characteristics of stars in the making. While 'The Baddy' is unbeaten in three UFC outings, McKinney suffered a TKO loss to Drew Dober in his last fight after engaging in a three-minute slugfest.

