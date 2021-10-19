"You're gonna regret getting fat when you get knocked out" - Paddy Pimblett and Terrance McKinney trade barbs on social media

Terrance McKinney has taken a dig at Paddy Pimblett on social media. 'T. Wrecks' hurled a cheeky jab at the Englishman by commenting on his recent weight gain.

It comes after Pimblett commented on a Twitter video of McKinney's interview, in which the American was asked about his thoughts on a potential matchup with Pimblett. At that point, McKinney chirped back by writing:

"You're gon regret gettin fat when you get knocked out by someone who really fights."

Pimblett, of course, wasn't at all shy about addressing his recent weight gain. 'The Baddy' has posted several photos of himself looking heavier since his successful UFC debut in September. In one of his posts, Pimblett even made a self-deprecating joke by writing, "I look like I've eaten a Paddy Pimblett."

Both Pimblett and McKinney have made impressive UFC debuts this year. At UFC 263, McKinney set the lightweight record for the fastest knockout when he finished Matt Frevola in seven seconds.

Meanwhile, Pimblett made his long-awaited arrival in the octagon against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. The 26-year-old Liverpool native survived an early scare and rallied back to score a first-round KO victory.

Terrance McKinney says he'll knock Paddy Pimblett out

Terrance McKinney is confident he'll put Paddy Pimblett to sleep should they meet inside the octagon. In a recent interview with Alex Wendling, the Spokane, Washington native said:

"If me and Paddy fight I'mma knock him out. The dude's a good grappler but I don't think he's very good at striking. He keeps his chin up, his kicks are lazy. And I honestly feel like I'll knock any of these guys out, I'm not gonna lie to you."

This isn't the first time McKinney has tried to catch Pimblett's attention. Last month, McKinney alluded to a potential fight with Pimblett by posting a side-by-side photo of himself and the former Cage Warrior lightweight champ.

However, McKinney isn't the only one who's chomping at the bit to get in the cage with Pimblett. Earlier this month, Jared Gordon issued a respectful challenge to the Englishman after winning his fight. Based on his response, it appears that Pimblett is also interested in fighting Gordon.

