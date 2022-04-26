"I’ll be patiently waiting" - Aljamain Sterling reacts to Henry Cejudo meeting with the UFC brass

Aljamain Sterling recently reacted to the possibility of setting up a fight against Henry Cejudo. Sterling expressed interest in Cejudo's future as he responded to a post that reported the latter's recent sit-down with the UFC's bigwigs.

'Triple C' recently offered fans some insight into what was discussed during his meeting with the UFC brass. He also opened up about which weight class he would prefer to return to.

In a recent post on Twitter, 'Funk Master' expressed interest in Cejudo's future in his division, hoping to set up a mega-fight against the former two-division champion. In his post, Sterling vowed to wait patiently for updates regarding the same.

"I'll be patiently waiting..."

Aljamain Sterling is coming off a successful defense of his UFC bantamweight belt. He recently beat Petr Yan at UFC 273 in a rematch of their initial UFC 259 fight in March 2021.

Sterling walked away with a split decision win to retain his 135-lbs strap and undisputed status. He called out two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw in his post-fight interview. It remains to be seen who he will defend his title against next.

Henry Cejudo reveals how he'd react if he was in Mike Tyson's shoes

In a recent interaction with The Schmo on the Triple C & The Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo offered his take on Mike Tyson's altercation with a passenger on a flight. Tyson was recently filmed throwing bombs and punching a passenger, who allegedly hurled a bottle of water at his head while instigating him.

Although he condoned Tyson's actions, Cejudo admitted that he would have dealt with the situation differently. The former two-division champion argued that he would have dealt with the situation with a little more tact instead of mounting an all-out assault on a passenger in an airplane.

"I'd probably be 'Humble Henry'. I'd probably, I don't know, Schmo. I don't know. I guess sometimes when you see red, but I don't think I would have done what Mike would have done. I don't think so. I don't know Schmo. I'm crazy but I ain't that crazy."

Check out Henry Cejudo's full interaction with The Schmo below:

