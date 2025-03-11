Aljamain Sterling shares one-word reaction after X user promises to get"I love Aljo" tattoo should 'Funk Master' beat Diego Lopes in a potential fight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently responded to a disrespectful fan who offered a bold bet that could work in favor of 'Funk Master'.

The fan shared his thoughts about a potential fight between Diego Lopes and Sterling in a recent social media post, claiming the former champion would not see past round one against the Brazilian fighter. The fan was so confident that he stated he would get an "I Love Aljo" tattoo if his prediction didn't come true.

Aljamain Sterling certainly took notice of the bold claim as he responded to the post with a one-word reaction:

"Done"

The interaction between the fan and Sterling came after 'Funk Master's' heated exchange with Diego Lopes.

After Dana White announced Lopes would fight Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314, Sterling claimed Movsar Evloev deserved the opportunity more.

Evloev holds victories over both Sterling and Lopes. The undefeated Russian defeated the latter on the Brazilian's promotional debut at UFC 288. Meanwhile, Sterling's last fight inside the octagon was against Evloev at UFC 310 last December.

Aljamain Sterling shares thoughts on recent UFC PPV main event result

Alex Pereira's quest to defend the light heavyweight title for the fourth time in a 12-month period didn't materialize as he lost the belt to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Aljamain Sterling shared his thoughts about the fight on the recent episode of his YouTube show, The Weekly Scraps. Ankalaev won the fight via unanimous decision, with the scorecards reading 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47.

Sterling didn't have any problem with the result but felt the fight didn't entertain, saying:

"It was a lackluster fight either way. Pereira didn't do too much, and Ankalaev didn't do too much. But as Ankalaev, coming in as a challenger, I think you do have to take it from the champ. But again, based on the scoring criteria, that's not a scoring criteria. So I think, in all fairness, Ankalaev should have gotten the nod. But I wouldn't have been mad if Pereira had gotten the fight or if it was a draw."

Sterling believes Pereira should get a rematch next, but noted Ankalaev should get a period of six months to celebrate the fruits of his labour. UFC CEO Dana White had already hinted a rematch is possibly next, and Ankalaev also expressed interest in giving a rematch to 'Poatan'.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (12:58):

