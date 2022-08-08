"All smiles and formal way of speaking, but he gives me snake vibes" - Fans react to Michael Chandler claiming Dustin Poirier is past his prime 

A lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier is reportedly close to being finalized for UFC 281 in November. According to Chandler, it might not be a good time for Poirier to fight him as ' The Diamond' might be past his prime.

'Iron' recently speculated that Poirier might not have the same burning desire as him as the Louisiana native has discussed retirement and a move up to welterweight. Chandler recently told MMA Fighting's Damon Martin:

"I wake up every morning thinking about being a UFC champion. I’ve had one crack at it. Dustin’s now had a couple cracks at it. He’s talked about going up to 170. I think it’s hard for him to make the weight. I think he’s talked about retiring. He’s talked about passion, he’s talked about desire, does he have it any more? He’s talked about fighting Nate Diaz. We all know what going after a fight against Nate Diaz [means]. It begs the question — does he truly believe he’s one of the best in the world anymore?"

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"He’s got a little bit of money in the bank, he’s getting older, it’s hard for him to make the weight."



Full interview with youtu.be/Or8vIFifmio @MikeChandlerMMA believes it's "the wrong time" for Dustin Poirier to fight him"He’s got a little bit of money in the bank, he’s getting older, it’s hard for him to make the weight."Full interview with @DamonMartin .@MikeChandlerMMA believes it's "the wrong time" for Dustin Poirier to fight him 😬"He’s got a little bit of money in the bank, he’s getting older, it’s hard for him to make the weight."Full interview with @DamonMartin ▶️ youtu.be/Or8vIFifmio https://t.co/3mH9sMCNDA

Fans were not impressed with Chandler claiming that Poirier has passed his prime. According to a Twitter user, 'Iron' gives "snake vibes" and is the kind of guy that must be avoided at all costs. @Menacee0 wrote:

"Chandler is the kind of guy you need to avoid at your college, workplace etc. All smiles and formal way of speaking, but he gives me snake vibes"

100 @Menacee0 @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Chandler is the kind of guy you need to avoid at your college, workplace etc. All smiles and formal way of speaking, but he gives me snake vibes @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Chandler is the kind of guy you need to avoid at your college, workplace etc. All smiles and formal way of speaking, but he gives me snake vibes

Others viewed Chandler's words as an attempt to get inside Poirier's head.

UFC Planet @rontaman @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA

twitter.com/rontaman/statu… UFC Planet @rontaman @espnmma @MikeChandlerMMA Bro you are 2-2 in UFC with 2 wins over people on heavy losing streak. You are called Chinler for a reason 🥴 @espnmma @MikeChandlerMMA Bro you are 2-2 in UFC with 2 wins over people on heavy losing streak. You are called Chinler for a reason 🥴 https://t.co/7Acj2A5hbc @DamonMartin Trying poorly to get under dustin's skin to make him fighting with too much of emotions just in order to have a bit of a chance against dustin. But we all know who's 'the average' everywhere and who has gone down in almost all his UFC fights so far! @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin Trying poorly to get under dustin's skin to make him fighting with too much of emotions just in order to have a bit of a chance against dustin. But we all know who's 'the average' everywhere and who has gone down in almost all his UFC fights so far!twitter.com/rontaman/statu…

Several fans also noted that Chandler has no right to claim that Poirier can't put him away as 'Iron' has been dropped in his last three fights.

𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗹🩸 @DaredevilMMA @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin Saying Dustin can’t put you away after you’ve been dropped in your last 3 fights doesn’t sound right @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin Saying Dustin can’t put you away after you’ve been dropped in your last 3 fights doesn’t sound right

𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗹🩸 @DaredevilMMA @ziGGie816 @AJenkinsBrother @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin The last time Dustin was knocked out was 6 years ago lmao, what’s your point? You’re acting like it’s impossible for Dustin to knockout Chandler when the dude has been dropped in his last 3 fights, and Dustin has finished Conor, Justin, Eddie, Pettis and Green 🤷‍♂️ @ziGGie816 @AJenkinsBrother @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin The last time Dustin was knocked out was 6 years ago lmao, what’s your point? You’re acting like it’s impossible for Dustin to knockout Chandler when the dude has been dropped in his last 3 fights, and Dustin has finished Conor, Justin, Eddie, Pettis and Green 🤷‍♂️😂

Levi Cummings @muaythailevi_ @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin Lol, kind of a weird hill to die on, no? Considering his body type has to make that weight cut difficult + in fight years, Chandler is just as old as Dustin. Not to mention, Chandler has been dropped in his last 3 and has been flatlined before. @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin Lol, kind of a weird hill to die on, no? Considering his body type has to make that weight cut difficult + in fight years, Chandler is just as old as Dustin. Not to mention, Chandler has been dropped in his last 3 and has been flatlined before.

Pablo_Escobar @JM97_79 @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA

and was begging to fight Conor at 170 (does that mean it's hard for him to make 155?) @DamonMartin he is literally 3 years older than dustinand was begging to fight Conor at 170 (does that mean it's hard for him to make 155?) @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin he is literally 3 years older than dustin and was begging to fight Conor at 170 (does that mean it's hard for him to make 155?)

Gamebred 🍇 @Richard_Lopez21 @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin Dude beats a old Tony Ferguson &’ swears he can beat Dustin like he didn’t get TKO’s by Charles &’ had to wear a ice pack on his face after losing to Justin @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin Dude beats a old Tony Ferguson &’ swears he can beat Dustin like he didn’t get TKO’s by Charles &’ had to wear a ice pack on his face after losing to Justin

Michael Chandler accepted that he has been trying to fight Nate Diaz

Michael Chandler's recent comments were also based on the fact that Dustin Poirier has long rallied to secure a fight against Nate Diaz. Chandler believes trying to fight Diaz, who has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, is a sign of a fighter looking for an easy payday.

However, Chandler himself has admittedly tried to secure a booking against Diaz. Responding to a tweet from a fan who suggested the booking, 'Iron' recently wrote on Twitter:

"I’ve been trying…."

Nate Diaz is reportedly slated to meet Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round affair that will serve as the headliner for UFC 279. The Stockton native is unlikely to fight either Poirier or Chandler unless he opts to re-sign with the UFC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik