"All smiles and formal way of speaking, but he gives me snake vibes" - Fans react to Michael Chandler claiming Dustin Poirier is past his prime 

A lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier is reportedly close to being finalized for UFC 281 in November. According to Chandler, it might not be a good time for Poirier to fight him as ' The Diamond' might be past his prime.
'Iron' recently speculated that Poirier might not have the same burning desire as him as the Louisiana native has discussed retirement and a move up to welterweight. Chandler recently told MMA Fighting's Damon Martin:
"I wake up every morning thinking about being a UFC champion. I’ve had one crack at it. Dustin’s now had a couple cracks at it. He’s talked about going up to 170. I think it’s hard for him to make the weight. I think he’s talked about retiring. He’s talked about passion, he’s talked about desire, does he have it any more? He’s talked about fighting Nate Diaz. We all know what going after a fight against Nate Diaz [means]. It begs the question — does he truly believe he’s one of the best in the world anymore?"
Fans were not impressed with Chandler claiming that Poirier has passed his prime. According to a Twitter user, 'Iron' gives "snake vibes" and is the kind of guy that must be avoided at all costs. @Menacee0 wrote:
"Chandler is the kind of guy you need to avoid at your college, workplace etc. All smiles and formal way of speaking, but he gives me snake vibes"
Others viewed Chandler's words as an attempt to get inside Poirier's head.
Several fans also noted that Chandler has no right to claim that Poirier can't put him away as 'Iron' has been dropped in his last three fights.
Michael Chandler accepted that he has been trying to fight Nate Diaz
Michael Chandler's recent comments were also based on the fact that Dustin Poirier has long rallied to secure a fight against Nate Diaz. Chandler believes trying to fight Diaz, who has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, is a sign of a fighter looking for an easy payday.
However, Chandler himself has admittedly tried to secure a booking against Diaz. Responding to a tweet from a fan who suggested the booking, 'Iron' recently wrote on Twitter:
"I’ve been trying…."
Nate Diaz is reportedly slated to meet Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round affair that will serve as the headliner for UFC 279. The Stockton native is unlikely to fight either Poirier or Chandler unless he opts to re-sign with the UFC.