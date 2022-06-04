"All of a sudden, this has just become an interesting match" - Chael Sonnen details what makes Jordan Leavitt more intruiging than Paddy Pimblett's other UFC opponents

Chael Sonnen recently explained why Jordan Leavitt is an interesting opponent for Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett and Leavitt are set to lock horns at UFC London on July 23.

Sonnen stated that Leavitt's post-fight dances and antics are something that are unique. To add to that, the 10-1 fighter has a vibrant personality as well.

Sonned also claimed that Leavitt is not just another opponent for 'The Baddy' to make a name for himself. Instead, 'The Monkey King' has the charisma to draw fans as well.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, here's what Sonnen said:

"Jordan Leavitt has done a lot with me. And he's only had 72 hours to doit. I found out three days ago what a Jordan Leavitt was. And I must tell you, I am very interested. I haven't seen him fight yet. So, this is 'The Monkey King'."

He added:

"I made piece, he was gonna leave Paddy uncocncious, then he's gonna twerk on him, which is gonna cause a riot. It was just this fun and interesting moment. And I don't know a single opponent of Paddy 'The Baddy'."

Sonnen further referred to Leavitt's impressive record of 10-1. 'The Monkey King' excels in the grappling department of the game, which is Pimblett's predominant strength as well. Sonnen stated that these factors have made the fight very interesting as he added:

"All of a sudden, this has just become a very interesting match. That's really all I'm looking to share with you. It's become interesting because of Leavitt."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt:

Paddy Pimblett will look to build on his perfect UFC career start against Jordan Leavitt

Pimblett has gotten off to the perfect start to his UFC career so far. 'The Baddy' is currently 2-0 in the organization. Both of his wins have come via first-round finishes.

Pimblett earned a first-round knockout finish against Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut. The Liverpudillan submitted in the first-round of his next fight at UFC London. With yet another impressive win against an up-and-comer like Leavitt, he might set himself up for a top-15 opponent next.

'The Monkey King', on the other hand, is on a two-fight winning streak of his own. He can steal all the hype behind Paddy Pimblett and make a name for himself with a win at UFC London.

