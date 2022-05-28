Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

Paddy Pimblett is set to face Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night London on July 23 at the O2 Arena.

Both fighters are relatively new to the UFC roster, despite them having impressive overall professional MMA records. Paddy Pimblett currently has a 18-3 record and Jordan Leavitt has a record of 10-1. Pimblett's record in the UFC is 2-0, while Leavitt's promotional record stands at 3-1.

Neither fighter has beaten high-level opposition since joining the UFC, with only 'The Monkey King' sharing the octagon with a tough opponent. Leavitt faced rising star Claudio Puelles in his second fight in the UFC but lost via unanimous decision.

'The Baddy' is yet to lose in the octagon, which does give him an advantage when comparing the records. However, Pimblett has also never beaten a UFC fighter with a winning record and has only had two fights with the organization since joining in 2021.

Leavitt is slightly shorter than Paddy Pimblett, with 'The Monkey King' standing at 5'9". 'The Baddy' is 5'10".

The Englishman has a reach of 73", which is 2" longer than his upcoming opponent's.

Both fighters will weigh around 155lbs during the official weigh-ins, but Pimblett is known to put on weight between fights and often documents his eating habits on social media.

With both fighters having a limited record in the UFC, it's hard to predict who is the better fighter. However, Leavitt should be a little concerned about his previous bout. The Las Vegas native won a split-decision against UFC newcomer Trey Ogden. Ogden now has an organizational record of 0-1, so to have come close to losing that bout wouldn't fill 'The Monkey King' with confidence.

Paddy Pimblett forecasts a "box office" 2022 in recent interview

While speaking to ESPN MMA, Paddy Pimblett compared himself to Conor McGregor in terms of box office appeal. He stated that 2022 will see him become one of the biggest stars in the UFC.

When asked about his predictions for the year by Brett Okamoto, Pimblett said:

"I think I'm going to go 3-0 in the UFC and become the biggest box office name they've got, besides Connor McGregor."

This could be seen as a big claim from a relative newcomer to the UFC. However, most of Pimblett's fanbase are from the United Kingdom, who in the past have created stars based purely out of support.

Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor are two great examples of this, both of whom eventually seized UFC gold but were big names before doing so.

It's not impossible to see a similar path for 'The Baddy', who is already pulling in the numbers despite only fighting twice in the octagon.

