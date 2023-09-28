Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says her strength has been growing at a rapid pace for Smilla Sundell test

At ONE Fight Night 14, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues faces a challenge unlike anything she has ever faced before.

Having made a triumphant return to competition earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 8, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion has gained another golden opportunity to prove that she can balance her role as a mother and a world champion to the fullest.

With Jackie Buntan unavailable to face Smilla Sundell in a rematch for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship on September 29, an opportunity arrived at her doorstep, and it’s one she hopes to make the most of.

Stepping into her place, Rodrigues will go up a weight class to challenge Sundell and try to become a two-weight world champion.

In preparation for the contest, the Brazilian has been looking to add extra weight onto her frame in order to match up better with the 18-year-old Swedish prodigy.

Having missed some of the best years of her career after defeating Stamp Fairtex to become the atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodrigues is keen to make up for lost time.

With a win over Sundell, she will have absolutely done that. At the same time, she can’t afford to focus on the potential rewards without making sure that she is as prepared as possible.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues spoke about how the process of going up to strawweight has been going during her training camp:

“I definitely do feel stronger. I can notice my development. Throughout this training camp, I see that I’m getting stronger and stronger. And every time I come out, I just want to give my very best.”

Watch the full interview below:

With additional weight and strength, the 25-year-old can hope to put her aggressive style and heart to the test against another world-class striker under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.