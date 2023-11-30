"Almost had him" - Tim Elliott and MMA fans react to Force Field Energy Master fighting professional MMA fighter

Tim Elliott is an MMA veteran who has had two runs in the UFC, the first of which saw him take part in six fights, consisting of two wins and four losses. His second UFC run began after a three-fight win streak at Titan FC, for which he faced Demetrious Johnson with the flyweight strap on the line.

At 36 years old, he has had a rich career filled with ups and downs, with a breadth of experience to call upon. Like many MMA fighters, Tim Elliott finds humor in the more esoteric side of traditional martial arts, which sometimes includes claims of force field generation and the like.

Recently, the UFC flyweight took to X, replying to a clip featuring a brief scuffle between an MMA fighter and a self-proclaimed force field energy master. Unfortunately for force field proponents, the MMA fighter landed his combinations, and it drew a response not only from Tim Elliott but others as well.

The 125-pounder jokingly claimed that the force field master was on the cusp of success:

"Almost had him"

One fan recounted a similar incident involving a Shaolin monk:

"I saw something similar on Bravo years ago. A martial artist from Birmingham used to travel the world exploring different martial arts. He went to see some shaolin type monks, one of whom said he could put a force field around him and which would be impenetrable……."

Another comment, however, commended the force field master for his granite chin:

"Cracks me up but I’ll give the energy master this- he takes several punches to the faces pretty damn well."

Others cautioned the force field master against possibly losing his teeth:

"That forced field master will lose all his tooth before the fight end"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Tim Elliott's most recent UFC fight

At 36 years old, Tim Elliott is in the twilight of his career as a mixed martial artist. However, he was recently on a two-fight win streak and sought to extend his success into a three-fight stretch by taking on Muhammad Mokaev, who challenged him to a fight.

Unfortunately, Mokaev proved too much for Elliott, defeating him via third-round submission at the UFC 294 preliminary card. While the loss snapped Elliott's win streak, he remains in good spirits.