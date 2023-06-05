Muhammad Mokaev called out Tim Elliott after the latter’s win at UFC Vegas 74.

On Saturday, June 3, Elliott secured a unanimous decision win against Victor Altamirano. The former UFC title challenger has now won back-to-back fights as he builds on his spot (No.11) in the flyweight rankings. A day after his win against Altamirano, the 36-year-old was called out by Mokaev, who had this to say on Twitter:

“USA , Abu Dhabi or Wigan I don’t care, let’s go!”

Mokaev is currently the No.12-ranked UFC flyweight, which is one spot behind Elliott before the update from UFC Vegas 74. The 22-year-old holds a 4-0 promotional record and continues to call out fighters ranked ahead of him.

Mokaev has emerged as a legitimate flyweight title contender. ‘The Punisher’ hopes to become the youngest UFC champion, but he’s allegedly struggling to find other ranked fighters to take on.

Tim Elliott opens up about being "crippled" at UFC Vegas 74

Tim Elliott overcame adversity to emerge victorious at UFC Vegas 74. Over the past few months, Elliott dealt with a messy divorce after finding out his former wife, Gina Mazany, cheated with his friend, Kevin Croom, throughout their relationship and wedding night.

During the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference, Elliott opened up about his latest performance and prior struggles by saying:

"I wasn't really happy with the performance but I love this job, I love this sport... I just had a long camp, it was a grueling camp outside of fighting and I had a lot of things going on and that kind of took away from what I love about this sport so much."

Elliott continued by saying:

"I had a ton of support from the MMA community with my hardships going on and I wanted to perform so well that I felt crippled out there. I was having a hard time moving. Victor fought a hard fight, he just didn't fight a smart fight... And I feel like that's the only reason I won."

Tim Elliott’s win against Victor Altamirano extended his UFC record to 8-10. The 36-year-old hopes to continue compiling wins and potentially make a run for the flyweight title. After fighting twice in fifteen months, it’ll be intriguing to see if Elliott can stay active and fight again before the end of 2023.

