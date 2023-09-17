“Already trying to injure himself” - Dillon Danis under fire for bizarre headbutting video, Logan Paul suggests he's trying to get out of fight

Logan Paul believes Dillon Danis could be trying to get out of their fight after the latter posted a bizarre video on Twitter.

On October 14, Paul and Danis are scheduled to go toe-to-toe in one of the biggest influencer boxing matches of all time. Most fans seem excited about the fight, but there is skepticism about ‘El Jefe’ showing up after he pulled out of a bout against KSI earlier this year.

Due to his reputation for withdrawing from fights, Danis must pay a $100,000 fine if he doesn’t fight Paul without providing medical proof. The former Bellator fighter has remained consistent with his promises to show up, but a new video posted on social media has people worried.

Earlier today, Danis shared a video on Twitter of him sitting in a sauna while intentionally hitting his head lightly on wood. He captioned the social media post:

“210-degree sauna for an hour with some head conditioning”

Fans had various reactions to the video posted by Danis, including the following people saying:

“Something wrong is going on.”

“They’re going to say you’re losing it”

“Head conditioning doesn't actually work....”

“Dude why would you post this...???”

As for Logan Paul, he shared the footage on Twitter and re-issued his belief that Dillon Danis could be trying to pull out of their fight:

“Dillon is already trying to injure himself so he doesn’t have to fight me”

Jake Paul believes Dillon Danis will show up and get knocked out by Logan Paul

Dillon Danis has used several questionable tactics to utilize mental warfare against Logan Paul, including continuously sharing photos of Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal. Danis has also sparked a narrative that Logan has a bad relationship with his brother, Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ has mostly stayed out of the situation, but he recently had this to say on Twitter about Danis:

“I believe the puppet shows up as he can’t afford running away two fights in a row. Logan is going to make this puppet crumble. Even Conor knows that, that’s why he won’t take the bet.”

With less than a month before “The Prime Card,” the time for trash-talking is slowly coming to an end. On October 14, Dillon Danis has a massive opportunity to silence the doubters by securing a win against Logan Paul.

It’ll be easier said than done, as Paul’s strength and athletic advantages have made him a sizeable betting favorite.

