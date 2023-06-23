Amanda Ribas spills the 'weirdest' fan interaction she ever had; one of them involved "feet"

Amanda Ribas has captured a devoted fanbase through her cheerful personality. Her charisma endears her to fans of all stripes, making her a household name in MMA.

Being a fan-favorite fighter, particularly as a woman, is accompanied by its fair share of peculiar encounters. These encounters can range from fans sending inappropriate messages on social media to making weird requests and more. Ahead of her fight against Maycee Barber this weekend, Amanda Ribas recently shed light on some of the most unusual fan interactions she has experienced over the years.

Speaking in a recent interview with Full Send MMA, Ribas stated:

"There are a lot of things. When they forgot that that was my dad, they asked if my dad is my husband. I don't like this. [Some] people ask me about my feet. I think it is normal right now... But the worst is this."

Amanda Ribas is glowing with confidence as she prepares for her first event as a co-headliner this weekend. The upcoming fight against Maycee Barber carries immense significance considering it involves two of the best fighters in the extremely competitive women's flyweight division.

Following her remarkable victory over Viviane Araujo earlier this year, which propelled her into the flyweight top-10, Ribas seeks to maintain her upward trajectory in a division's landscape that was dramatically altered by Alexa Grasso's victory over Valentina Shevchenko.

Catch Amanda Ribas' comments below (4:00):

Amanda Ribas embraces fighting in two weight classes in the UFC

In a sport where activity is essential, Amanda Ribas has no qualms about bouncing between two weight classes to keep competing. The Brazilian is scheduled to face Maycee Barber this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria.

Despite the difficulties of transitioning between weight classes, Ribas recognizes the value of remaining active. Expressing her enthusiasm at the opportunity handed to her by the UFC in the pre-fight media scrum, Ribas stated:

“For me, it’s good. When the UFC offered me 125, I can get (ready) with two weeks or one week for the fight. I always am training at my gym. With 115, I need more time. In my vision, it’s always good when the fighter stays fighting. Last year, I did just one fight. In my planning, I was planning to do three fights. But God blessed me and I did one. It was good. So this time I hope I can do more.”

Catch Ribas' comments below (1:20):

Poll : 0 votes