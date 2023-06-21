Anatoly Malykhin “sees no obstacles” in beating Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22

Anatoly Malykhin does not see anything standing in his way of becoming ONE’s undisputed heavyweight world champion this Friday night as he meets reigning world titleholder Arjan Bhullar inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Russian juggernaut has ruled over the division as the interim ONE heavyweight world champion in Arjan Bhullar’s absence. Now that ‘Singh’ is ready to return after a lengthy layoff lasting more than two years, the pair of heavyweight behemoths will settle up inside the newly renovated Mecca of Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Anatoly Malykhin displayed nothing but confidence.

“I will become a two-time champion because I see no obstacles,” Malykhin said of his upcoming contest with Bhullar.

Anatoly Malykhin’s confidence is by no means misguided. Through 12 professional fights, four under the ONE Championship banner, ‘Sladkiy’ has dispatched every opponent and currently holds a 100% finish rate inside the Circle. His most recent victory is perhaps his most impressive, having walked through previously-undefeated two-division world titleholder Reinier de Ridder at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December.

The victory made Malykhin the promotion’s latest two-division champion. Next, he’ll look to turn his interim heavyweight world title into an undisputed championship. Of course, Arjan Bhullar may have a thing or two to say about that.

Bhullar has been absent for more than 750 days, but he has stayed busy, putting in work at the gym during his time away and improving his game for an inevitable clash with Malykhin. In a matter of hours, we will find out if all that work has paid off for the 11-1 heavyweight sensation.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

