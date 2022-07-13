"And the legs of Mr. Glass" - Fans trolls Conor McGregor as he calls himself "hulk and bane with the bread of Bruce Wayne"

Fans continue to troll Conor McGregor's display of his massive frame. The former UFC double champ recently posted another picture of his bulked up physique and compared himself to Hulk and Bane but with Bruce Wayne kind of money.

Check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Think hulk and bane but with the bread of Bruce Wayne. Think hulk and bane but with the bread of Bruce Wayne. https://t.co/EHMXnHBIgO

McGregor's post incited hilarious reactions from fans all over social media. Taking a dig at the Irishman's broken leg, a fan stated that he has the legs of Mr. Glass, Samuel L. Jackson's character from the Unbreakable trilogy by M. Night Shyamalan.

As per the movie, Mr. Glass aka Elijah Price was born with Type I Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a rare genetic disorder that left his bones so brittle that him being born was enough to break his limbs.

Fans in general did not seem impressed with McGregor repeatedly posting pictures of his stacked-up body.

McGregor's post attracted heavy trolling on other social media platforms as well. Facebook did not welcome the comparisons McGregor drew between himself and the Marvel and DC characters.

via @Conor McGregor on Facebook

Upcoming Irish prospect Ian Garry reacted with fire emojis to McGregor's post on Instagram.

via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

The latest back and forth between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has issued multiple callouts to Conor McGregor since he started gaining clout in the world of combat sports. While a matchup between the two is yet to become a serious consideration, neither has shied away from trading barbs.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Paul once again broached the subject stating that the matchup would result in a $75 to $100 million payday per man. McGregor had earlier dismissed the idea of a matchup againlabeling labelling the 25-year-old "a nobody."

Paul has now hit back at McGregor, accusing him of steroid use and infidelity. 'The Problem Child' recently said in an Instagram video:

“Conor, Conor, Conor – you’re more active on Twitter than you are in the octagon. Stop taking Trenbolone and start taking fights. You’re more actively cheating on your wife than you are in the octagon. Your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle and get back to fighting. You haven’t won a fight in five f*cking years, and the last time you did was against [Donald] ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – who hasn’t won a fight against anyone since fighting you."

Check out the Instagram post below:

