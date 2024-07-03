Andrei Arlovski, who recently parted ways with the UFC, reveals hilarious reason behind shaving his mustache

Andrei Arlovski explained the reasons why his mustache didn't last long before shaving it.

At UFC 303, Arlovski suffered his fourth consecutive loss due to a split decision against Martin Buday. Following the uninspiring performance, Dana White claimed the former UFC heavyweight champion's time with the promotion had come to an end, creating questions about what's next for the 45-year-old.

Earlier today, Arlovski joined Ariel Helwani for an interview on 'The MMA Hour' to discuss his UFC tenure and what's next. During their conversation, Helwani asked the heavyweight free agent why he shaved his mustache, leading to the following hilarious response:

Trending

"My wife kicked me out of the house, so I had to shave it. Plus, I got comments that I look like a cop from the 70s/80s. Also, one of my dear friends said I looked like a p*rnstar from the 70s/80s, so I decided to shave it."

Andrei Arlovski's time with the UFC may have ended, but the 45-year-old doesn't plan on retiring from combat sports. Furthermore, the former heavyweight champion plans to fight for several more years, with Bernard Hopkins as his inspiration to continue hunting down a world title.

Watch Arlovski explain his decision to shave his mustache below:

Expand Tweet

Chances of Andrei Arlovski becoming a future UFC Hall of Famer

Andrei Arlovski made his UFC debut in November 2000 at UFC 28. Nearly 24 years later, the American Top Team affiliate has established a promotional record of 23-18 (one no-contest), including 11 wins inside the distance.

'The Pit Bull' deserves respect as a former UFC heavyweight champion who holds wins against Tim Sylvia, Fabricio Werdum, Roy Nelson, Frank Mir, and Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva.

Although it's unconfirmed by the UFC, Arlovski deserves a spot in the pioneer wing of its Hall of Fame. Back in the day, the former heavyweight champion helped revolutionize the division, especially with his trilogy series against Sylvia. Only time will tell if 'The Pit Bull' is honored with a legendary jacket.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback