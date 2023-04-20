Andrew Tate finds an unexpected fan in often-trolled MMA fighter Dillon Danis

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate is widely known for sharing his unfiltered opinions on various social issues and often posts his thoughts on social media. It appears that infamous online troll and MMA fighter Dillon Danis is a 'Top G' fan and recently retweeted one of Tate's posts.

In a recent tweet, Andrew Tate shared some pearls of wisdom about humans being empathetic towards one another. He referenced his time in Romanian prison as the basis of his belief and wrote:

"You’re surrounded by people. Find the bad ones and expel them. But when you find the good ones? Treasure them. Be as kind and generous, and compassionate as you can possibly be. Humans need each other. Disagree? Try solitary.

While the tweet was definitely among the former kickboxer's less polarizing ones, it seems Bellator fighter Dillon Danis agreed with the sentiment and retweeted the post. Considering Danis' reputation online, fans were surprised to see the grappling savant concur with the idea of kindness, generosity, and compassion.

After spending over three months in a Romanian prison, Andrew Tate and his brother were recently allowed to be placed under house arrest. They were arrested in December last year on suspicion of serious crimes, including human trafficking and sexual assault.

Dexerto @Dexerto Andrew Tate’s first statement outside his home after being released from Romanian Jail and placed under house arrest Andrew Tate’s first statement outside his home after being released from Romanian Jail and placed under house arrest https://t.co/GsRxfKFhek

Andrew Tate praised by distinguished MMA fighter for advocating male accountability

Andrew Tate recently found himself being praised by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

'Top G' is one of the most well-known personalities on the internet today and gained notoriety for promoting a particularly aggressive brand of masculinity.

Israel Adesanya seems willing to overlook Tate's charges and criticisms and recently lauded 'Top G' for teaching men to be more "accountable" when the culture wants to soften them.

In an interview with retired MMA fighter Emilio Urrutia on the Honey Badger Hour podcast, 'The Last Stylebender' stated:

""At least read the article before you make an informed decision. And sometimes even the articles, depends where you get it from, they could be salacious, slanderous, misleading, but Jordan, Andrew, Dave Goggins, guys like that, they are the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men. You know, the world right now is trying to soften us."

