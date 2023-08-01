Andrew Tate’s brother responds to disgruntled fan who drove 2,000 km to meet him but was turned away by security

Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate turned down a fan who drove 2,000 km to meet the infamous brothers at their residence.

The Tate brothers have been under house arrest for six months now and the only time they get to go out is when they have to appear at court. During their latest court trial, they went out together only to discover that the hearing had been postponed to July 4th. One fan tweeted at Tristan Tate, stating that his security guards did not permit him to meet them. Here's what he had to say:

"I will never address people who come to my house. It happens multiple times daily and I find it a very disrespectful way of trying to get a man’s attention. My home is where I am at peace, where I see my children, nobody has any business showing up uninvited."

Take a look at the tweet:

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman @ljs777_ I will never address people who come to my house.



It happens multiple times daily and I find it a very disrespectful way of trying to get a man’s attention.



My home is where I am at peace, where I see my children, nobody has any business showing up uninvited.

He replied with one of his tweets from April this year where he clearly stated that he does not let fans come to his house. Both Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate currently reside in Romania, in the same house. The pair have their families with them which is one of the main reasons why they do not let any fans into their house and have security at the gates 24/7.

Andrew Tate explains his appeal in Romanian court as #freeAndrewTate trends on Twitter

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been under the scrutiny of the Romanian authorities as they face human trafficking charges and a number of other charges. Although the brothers have not been proven guilty, they have been placed under house arrest after spending 3 months in jail. 'Cobra' spoke about his appeal in court recently:

"I am in the Bucharest court of appeal to find out if I will be detained for a 9th month. 3 months in jail, 6 months locked in my house. Now I must convince a judge that I shouldn’t go back to jail. That I’m allowed to remain in my own home. Allah is the best of planners."

Take a look at the tweet:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



3 months in jail, 6 months locked in my house.



Now I must convince a judge that I shouldn’t go back to jail.



That I’m allowed to remain in my own home.



Allah is the best of planners. twitter.com/cobratate/stat… I am in the Bucharest court of appeal to find out if I will be detained for a 9th month.3 months in jail, 6 months locked in my house.Now I must convince a judge that I shouldn’t go back to jail.That I’m allowed to remain in my own home.Allah is the best of planners. pic.twitter.com/Lxfzr7HZhy

As images of the Tate brothers appearing in court for their trial went viral on the internet, the hashtag Free Andrew Tate started trending on Twitter. Their fans are urging the Romanian authorities to free the brothers from house arrest since they have not been proven guilty yet.