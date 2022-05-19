"Which fight are you looking forward to the most?" - Angela Lee gauges fan sentiment on ONE 157 card

The ONE Atomweight champion Angela Lee recently asked fans which ONE 157 fight they are most looking forward to. ONE 157 takes place on May 20 and is loaded with martial arts action.

In an Instagram story post, 'Unstoppable' Lee asked:

"Big card this weekend! @onechampionship"

"Which fight are you most looking forward to the most?"

Hosted at this fight event are several standout Muay Thai fights, including two world championships and the start of the flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

Lee may be most interested in the MMA fight between Alyse Anderson and Asha Roka as this fight will take place in her weight class, atomweight. Both 'Knockout Queen' Roka and 'Lil Savage' Anderson are coming off a loss and will be fighting hard to get back in the win column.

Heavyweight MMA will be on display when grappling great 'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida fights fellow Brazilian Hugo Cunha. Muay Thai striker Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak will be making her debut in ONE Championship against 'Fighting Queen' Zeba Bano.

ONE 157 also features submission grappling. Phenoms of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Tye and Kade Ruotolo, will make their ONE debut against Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki, respectively.

ONE 157 and Muay Thai

This May 20 fight event is packed with Muay Thai fights. The ONE Muay Thai flyweight Grand Prix will have its quarter-final fights on this fight card.

The tournament features names such as flyweight champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, former champion Jonathan Haggerty, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Taiki Naito, and Walter Goncalves among others.

The main and co-main event slots will see two Muay Thai world championships. The ONE Muay Thai strawweight championship will be on the line when Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym looks to defend his title against the Italian-born fighter Joseph Lasiri.

The main event will see Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy defend his ONE Muay Thai featherweight championship against French Muay Thai specialist Jimmy Vienot.

Angela Lee and other ONE Championship fighters are very excited about this event.

For those looking to watch the card live, ONE Championship wrote on its website:

"ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot will broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device. The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 20 May."

