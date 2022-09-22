“Be fearless and relentless” - Angela Lee pens heartfelt message to daughter Ava Marie

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee is just a little over a week away from a trilogy bout nearly three years in the making. Meeting Lee in the circle for the third time is the women’s strawweight world champion, Xiong Jing Nan.

The last time the two women squared off was in October 2019 at ONE: Century Part 1. Lee was successful in defending her belt that night and will now challenge Xiong for her strawweight crown. Much has changed in the time since their last meeting, particularly for Angela Lee, who is now fighting for more than her own legacy.

In April 2021, Lee and her husband Bruno Pucci welcomed their daughter Ava Marie into the world. Determined to set an example for her daughter, ‘Unstoppable’ shared a heartfelt message to Ava Marie on Instagram, vowing to teach her to dream big and be fearless in her pursuit:

“The difference of 6 months...⁣ Leading by Example⁣. My goal is to show my daughter that it is ok to have big dreams and it is ok to pursue those dreams. ⁣It is ok to do all that while being a Mother & having a family. ⁣Be Fearless and Relentless. Fight with your Whole Heart. These are the lessons I want to teach my daughter. ⁣These are the teachings that I will show my daughter. ⁣I am at peace and I take comfort in knowing that I am doing everything for the right reasons. ⁣This is OUR TIME. We already made history once this year,Now it's time to do it again 🏆🏆”

Angela Lee is ready to make history at ONE on Prime Video 2

After nearly two-and-a-half years away from competition, Angela Lee returned in spectacular fashion at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event ONE X. On that night, Lee successfully defended her atomweight world title against No.1-ranked fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex. While it wasn’t without some early adversity, ‘Unstoppable’ lived up to her nickname with a second-round rear-naked choke submission.

She now turns her attention to becoming the latest fighter to become a two-division world champion when she challenges Xiong Jing Nan for her strawweight belt. Looking back at her last outing with ‘The Panda’ and everything that has happened since then, Lee is ready to make history on US primetime:

"Flashback to 2019, right after I defended my Atomweight belt against Xiong in Tokyo. It's been 3 years... Since then I've gone through pregnancy, gave birth, came back stronger as a Mama and defended my belt!!! Now we are 3 weeks out from making history once again 🏆 Time to take that Strawweight Belt."

Angela Lee meets Xiong in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

