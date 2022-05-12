Watch: Angela Lee reacts to her first ONE Championship fight

ONE titleholder Angela Lee recently looked back into the vault and watched her first fight in ONE Championship. Her debut came against Aya Saber in 2015.

ONE Championship shared the following video, with a caption that read:

"A trip down memory lane. Angela Lee's been an absolute FORCE since day ONE [Angela Lee]."

While re-watching her first fight, here is what the champion had to say:

"I look like a baby... When I watch this fight I see just a fearless little girl. It's a good reminder of to see where I come from. It's inspirational to watch young Angela in action."

In her ONE debut seven years ago, Lee was only 19 years old. She emerged victorious thanks to an armbar submission in the first round. She's since gone on to have a very storied career in ONE Championship.

Check out Lee's full debut below:

Angela Lee in ONE Championship

ONE Championship and Angela Lee are a great pairing. Lee has fought her entire MMA career in ONE, with two of her siblings, Christian and Victoria, also competing in the organization.

After her 2015 debut, Lee earned four more victories in a row, all of which came by way of submissions. With that in mind, she certainly put her black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu to good use.

In 2016, she faced Japanese MMA train-blazer Mei Yamaguchi for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight championship title. 'Unstoppable' Lee captured the title and went on to defend it three times across the next 12 months.

She then changed weight class and challenged for Xiong Jing Nan's strawweight title. Despite losing this bout, she did later defeat Xiong Jing Nan while defending her atomweight crown.

Lee then took some time off to have a child. In her return fight at ONE X earlier this year, she faced the Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex. Stamp, of Thailand, had held ONE titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai and was coming for the MMA belt as well.

In an exciting headlining bout, Lee was able to submit the Thai-born fighter in round two. After her highlight reel victory, she posted this on Instagram:

"Man, I love my job. Best job in the world. It can give you the highest of highs and lowest of lows... To do what we do at the highest level takes an insane amount of courage. I applaud my opponent and all the other fighters who competed on #ONEX."

