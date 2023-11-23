Angela Lee says ONE Fight Night 14 in Singapore ‘was the right moment’ to bid farewell to the sport

The decision to retire and walk away from the circle made a lot of sense for ex-ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee.

Despite that, it caught a lot of fans off guard as she appeared at ONE Fight Night 14 and made her way to center stage. With her atomweight title wrapped around her shoulder, ‘Unstoppable’ took it off and laid the belt down on the ground before announcing her retirement at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an appearance on Hawaii News Now, Angela Lee reflected on that emotional week and how, despite how strange the experience might have been, it felt like the right thing to do:

“That trip was okay, you know, that trip was packed with a lot of things and I didn't really know what to expect because it was different from any other trips we've taken to Singapore before.

“A lot of emotions were involved, but, you know, after I gave my speech and I laid my belt down in the cage I just had this feeling with me the whole time that this was the right thing to do and that was the right moment to do it.”

Watch the full interview below:

Angela Lee motivated by other pursuits at this point in her career

Following the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria, Angela Lee really changed her perspective on life, including some of the biggest goals she wanted to accomplish outside of her career.

Opening up about the struggles she has faced throughout her career behind closed doors, Lee made the decision to retire so that she can focus on her family and try to help others by sharing her own story.

Her decision also allowed the division to continue progressing in her absence, with Stamp Fairtex winning the vacant title and starting a new era for atomweight.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 14 via the free event replay.