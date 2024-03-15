"Another baby?" - Ex-UFC fighter and fans react to Conor McGregor posting "LOML" Dee Devlin's photo at 'Road House' screening

Conor McGregor has finally made his silver screen debut with a 2024 remake of the action movie cult classic 'Road House.' At the film's screening, the Irishman snapped and shared a picture of his longtime partner Dee Devlin.

However, the picture seemed to hint at yet another pregnancy for Devlin, who appeared to sport an early baby bump at the screening. Furthermore, the picture consisted of her wrapping a hand around her stomach. Naturally, this has caused fan speculation to run wild.

While McGregor has not explicitly said so, many are now under the impression that the Irishman will have another child with Devlin, and the reaction was mixed, at best. One fan pointed out that McGregor has averaged nearly four children per year, having had all four over five years.

"He owes her... dude give her a freaking break 4 kids in 5 years"

This was echoed by other comments, especially since Devlin only recently gave birth to their fourth child in late 2023.

"Let me guess. She's pregnant again. She can't breathe Conor! You into making proper 12?"

Not all comments were negative, however. Ex-UFC women's strawweight and former 115-pound title challenger Claudia Gadelha seemed excited.

"Another baby? (heart eyes emoji)"

Others praised Devlin for her commitment to him.

"Keep her, she is a queen"

Despite McGregor's romantic gesture to Devlin, their relationship has come under increasing scrutiny over the past year. This stems largely from how often McGregor is seen in the company of scantily clad women, among other things, which have all led to speculation.

Some fans allege that the Irishman enjoys an open relationship with Devlin, while others instead accuse him of infidelity. The truth, however, will likely never come out.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have been together for over a decade

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin first began their romantic relationship back in 2008, which was also the same year that the Irishman became a professional mixed martial artist. He has credited her with supporting him through the most difficult of financial struggles, and things finally paid off.

She watched him achieve two-division championship glory in Cage Warriors, before watching him do the same in the UFC, where he has become the sport's wealthiest fighter by an incomparable margin.