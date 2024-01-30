“Another bulge vid bro?” - Conor McGregor sparks outrage by resharing infamous yacht workout video ahead of ‘Road House’ remake debut

Conor McGregor recently reposted his well-known yacht workout video in anticipation of his acting debut in the remake of 'Road House'.

The former UFC two-division champion frequently enjoys leisure time and family outings on his yachts. Recently, 'The Notorious' reshared a video on X he had posted and promptly removed last August.

In the footage, McGregor is shown breaking a sweat on an exercise bike aboard his yacht, sporting fashionable Versace underwear with a promotional caption for his upcoming feature film role as an antagonist opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

Screengrabs from Conor McGregor's video

Fans responded to McGregor's video with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Maybe next we get to see him swimming, pulling his boat by rope with his teeth! haha!"

Another wrote:

"Another bulge vid bro?"

"Not a visual I expected to see today."

"Hope they don't drug test you before UFC 300 … cocaine is a helluva drug."

"Good luck in the Tour de France… sponsored by budgie smugglers 😀"



McGregor's latest social media post might serve as another jab aimed at Michael Chandler amid their ongoing verbal feud. 'Iron' recently questioned McGregor's return after a hiatus lasting over two years and criticized him for dedicating excessive time to his yacht lifestyle.

McGregor promptly responded that his yacht was equipped with a gym.

Conor McGregor drops clue about potential UFC 300 return

Conor McGregor has sparked rumors of a potential comeback at UFC 300 with a teasing hint in his recent social media post.

After significant anticipation and postponements, the former UFC two-division champion is set to make his return to the octagon later this year to take on Michael Chandler. McGregor confirmed his eagerly awaited comeback on New Year's Eve, disclosing intentions to fight Chandler during the UFC's yearly International Fight Week on June 29.

As of now, the UFC has not released any official statements, and comments from UFC CEO Dana White during UFC 297 fight week have cast doubt on the possibility of a fight with Chandler.

However, 'The Notorious' recently hinted at his return on X, indicating a comeback during the MMA promotion's historic event scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada:

"McGregor on 300 seals the deal."

McGregor's post came at a crucial time, especially since the UFC 300 lineup currently lacks a main event. 'Iron' had also suggested his involvement in the event.

McGregor and Chandler have been on a collision course for some time, with the former Bellator MMA lightweight champ expressing his interest in facing 'The Notorious' even before they were chosen as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31'.

Following the conclusion of the reality show last year, a matchup between the two appeared inevitable. However, uncertainty emerged regarding McGregor's eligibility to compete due to unclear drug testing status with USADA.