"Another L incoming" - Fans react to Jean Silva reportedly eyeing Yair Rodriguez fight next after Noche UFC loss

Fans reacted when Jean Silva expressed interest in facing former interim UFC featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez as his next opponent.At the Noche UFC event on Sept. 13, Silva suffered a TKO defeat against Diego Lopes, temporarily halting his title aspirations. In a recent social media live interaction, Silva stated that he is considering a comeback against Rodriguez in December.MMA content creator @Home_of _Fight reposted Silva's statement on X:The post prompted a flood of comments from fans sharing their thoughts on Silva's plan to return. Most fans felt that a fight between Rodriguez and Silva could be intriguing. However, some expressed concerns about the timeline of the Brazilian's return, given the significant damage he sustained in his recent loss.Others suggested that Silva should first defeat a lower-ranked fighter before facing another accomplished veteran.One fan commented:&quot;Another L incoming.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Silva can do it, but my money is on Yair.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]Jean Silva admits he allowed emotions to get the better of him in last fightJean Silva admitted that he lost his composure, leading to his defeat in the last fight. Perceived as a better striker, many expected him to defeat Diego Lopes with relative ease at Noche UFC. Although he demonstrated strong striking in the second round, he became overly aggressive, which led Lopes to knock him down with a spinning back elbow. Lopes then finished the fight with follow-up strikes.Reflecting on his defeat in a social media address, Silva acknowledged:&quot;Unfortunately, yesterday the emotion got the better of me. I was seeing well in the second round, but I ended up rushing in with everything... One thing you guys were right about: The Fighting Nerds lost three in a row. So the three of us must be making similar mistakes. So for sure, me, Caio and Ruffy will have a meeting. We'll figure this out and improve. Whether people like it or not, I'm sorry. But we'll be back.&quot; [Translated from Portuguese]The defeat marked Silva's first loss in the UFC. While Yair Rodriguez does not have a fight booked yet, he has not responded to the reports of Silva calling him out.