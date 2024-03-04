Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou tickets: How much do they cost and how to buy them? Details for watching fight live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The upcoming Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou showdown has captivated fight fans globally as they eagerly look forward to attending the prestigious event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Former unified boxing heavyweight kingpin Joshua (27-3 boxing) and former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou (0-1 boxing) are set to lock horns in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

The fight will headline a boxing fight card at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 8, 2024. Besides, a much-awaited clash between heavyweight contenders Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker is booked to serve as the event's co-headlining matchup.

As of this writing, the lowest price that a ticket to the event can be availed for is $20. Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou ticket prices go up to $2,794, per the latest listings on StubHub. It's estimated that the VIP tickets, with additional conveniences, could be in the $2,794 price range. Tickets can be purchased via sites such as StubHub, Viagogo, Ticombo, etc.

Over the years, professional boxing fans have grown accustomed to attending the biggest title fights in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. In recent years, the UK established itself as another notable destination for boxing heavyweight title matchups.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is pouring in around $31.5 billion on Saudi Arabia's sporting endeavors as part of the 'Riyadh Season' sports celebrations. The Asian nation has lately been emerging as a new powerhouse in regard to organizing major sports events, including combat sports extravaganzas.

On that note, if fans intend to watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou event in person, they'd have to travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and procure tickets to the event that'll take place at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena.

The fight can be watched live on DAZN in more than 200 nations worldwide; except China, Belarus, and Russia. In Chile, Colombia, and Argentina, fans would have to download the DAZN app and won't be able to view the fights on their web browser. UK viewers, who've purchased Sky Sports Box Office, can watch the fights through the Sky Go app.

The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou event will air live on Friday, March 8, 2024. It'll commence at 10:20 am ET in the US and 3:20 pm in the UK. The Joshua-Ngannou headlining matchup's entrances could be expected to materialize at around 6:10 pm ET in the US and 11:10 pm in the UK. The entrances' timings could alter based on the preceding matches' durations.

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou ticket prices: 'AJ' and 'The Predator' eye lucrative paydays and possible title shot

The consensus is that the high ticket prices for the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match are reflective of the monumental paydays the duo is set to receive. It's believed that 'AJ' could bag around $50 million, whereas 'The Predator' would take home about $20 million for their clash in Riyadh.

In addition, both Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will receive shares from the pay-per-view (PPV) revenues, the statistics of which would gradually unravel after the fight. Yet another significant factor at play is that the Joshua-Ngannou winner would likely receive an undisputed heavyweight title shot against the victor of the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk fight later this year.

