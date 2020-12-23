Anthony Pettis: Age, Wife, Height, Weight & UFC Records

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has parted ways with the UFC after a fruitful nine-year stint with the promotion.

After 12 years I’ve decided to part ways with the UFC to explore free agency. — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 23, 2020

Ever the fan favorite, Anthony Pettis thanked various UFC representatives including company president Dana White, in a letter released by him.

The former lightweight champion noted that his time in the UFC has been a ‘wild ride’. ‘Showtime’ also pointed out that he received many opportunities outside the octagon due to his time in the UFC such as his Wheaties deal, appearances on MTV, and much more.

Anthony Pettis first fought for the UFC in 2011 and has since had a prestigious career, winning the coveted UFC lightweight championship at UFC 164 by defeating Benson Henderson.

Anthony Pettis is also one of the few fighters to have fought in 3 different weight divisions during his stint with the UFC.

While there has been no news about where ‘Showtime’ will find a new home, he has made it clear that free agency for him does not mean that he is done with MMA.

As we wish Anthony Pettis all the luck in the future, here is a little insight into the professional and personal life of the former champion.

Anthony Pettis’ Age

Anthony Pettis was born on January 27th 1987 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is currently 33 years old.

Anthony Pettis’ Wife

Pettis is currently unmarried. However, he is dating Lisette Gadzuric. Gadzuric has a substantial following on social media, especially on Instagram.

The two often post pictures together and have been seen working out together as well. Lisette is a social activist by profession.

Anthony Pettis’ Height

Pettis is five feet ten inches tall (1.78m). Additionally, he has a reach of 72.5 inches (184 cms).

Anthony Pettis’ Weight

Anthony Pettis has fought in three different UFC weight divisions. However, his last outing was at welterweight and therefore his current fight weight is 171 pounds (78kgs).

He has often said that since he has moved to welterweight, he walks around at about 185-190 pounds.

Anthony Pettis’ UFC records

Pettis has a record of 11 wins and nine losses in the UFC. He is a former lightweight champion and has one successful title defence.

He also has eight fight bonuses to his name in his stint with the promotion.