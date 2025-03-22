Anthony Smith issues honest preview of Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady fight at UFC London, breaks down paths to victory for both fighters

Leon Edwards is out to silence doubts and make another run for the title. The former welterweight champion returns to the octagon at UFC London, looking to rebound from his title loss against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. He is set to take on Sean Brady, who's riding the momentum of back-to-back wins.

Ad

UFC veteran Anthony Smith recently previewed the fight on his podcast. Speaking in a recent episode of On Paper with Anthony Smith, the UFC light heavyweight claimed that he believes this fight comes down to control. According to him, if Brady forces Edwards into repeated grappling exchanges, he sees the American locking in a submission. However, if Edwards keeps the fight standing, he likely picks Brady apart en route to a decision victory.

Ad

Trending

According to Smith:

"If they end up in grappling exchanges, I lean pretty heavily on the submission odds if I'm a betting guy... But if Sean Brady wins, I'm gonna find it hard to believe he's gonna win by decision. Because if he gets in any kind of grappling exchanges repeatedly, he's gonna find a submission probably."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"And if Leon Edwards is able to stay in his spot... Or Sean Brady's not able to get takedowns, or not able to close the distance or force wrestling, I think Leon Edwards probably just picks him out from the outside. I don't know if he's gonna be super impactful there. You know, again, he's got the ability to knock anyone out. We've seen him do it, we've seen him do it late. But if it's a decision, I think Leon probably wins. To finish, I would definitely lean heavy, heavy on Sean Brady."

Ad

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Leon Edwards talks about impact of title fight loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304

Leon Edwards is determined to make things right after losing his UFC welterweight title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. 'Rocky' admits his sluggish performance in Manchester was influenced by the early fight time and lingering injuries.

Despite the setback, Edwards reflected on his first loss in almost a decade, taking time to process the disappointment. Now, back in the UK and feeling refreshed, he’s focused on returning to championship contention. Speaking about the loss in an interview with ufc.com, Edwards said:

"I just let it sit with me for a little bit. I hadn't lost a fight for almost 10 years. Even though it was a close fight – he won three rounds, I won two rounds – just everything, the circumstances around the fight and everything within the fight, I just let it sit with me a little bit. I gathered my thoughts with my team, and just regrouped. I'm back now, in good spirits and ready to go again." [H/t: ufc.com]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.