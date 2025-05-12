Anthony Smith reflects on retirement fight at UFC Kansas City while admitting he got what he "was looking for the whole time"

Anthony Smith had a career that has outlasted those of countless others. Following Smith's retirement at UFC Kansas City, he appeared on MMA Today to share his thoughts on his final bout.

After 60 professional fights, it took 'Lionheart' a final outing to finally grant what he had been longing to find. Speaking to fellow former UFC fighter Din Thomas, Smith came to terms with the fact that he never became a UFC champion, nor had a noteworthy career to be inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame. But the hard work he put in his final fight was more than enough, and 'Lionheart' wanted to be acknowledged for the grind. He said:

"I've realized it, these last couples of weeks. It was never really about the title. I just wanted my journey acknowledged, and my effort. I wanted my effort to be acknowledged, and I'll never win a title, obviously, I'll never be in the Hall of Fame. But I think what I got that Saturday night, was what I've been looking for this whole time. I just wanted to be acknowledged. I think that's all it was."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below (0:35):

Despite a 38-22 record and retiring on a three-fight losing streak, Smith finally achieved what had eluded him for most of his career. He spent the majority of his UFC tenure being regarded as a forgettable member of the roster, a journeyman. That he has been fighting for 17 years was often brushed aside.

However, at UFC Kansas City, the heartwarming sendoff he received was special.

Anthony Smith once fought for UFC title

At UFC 235, Anthony Smith finally earned an opportunity to immortalize himself as one of the rare few fighters to capture a UFC belt. Unfortunately, he had the daunting task of defeating Jon Jones, arguably the greatest fighter of all time. Despite his best efforts, Smith failed.

Check out Anthony Smith vs. Jon Jones below:

Smith was outmatched and froze. Yet, a golden opportunity materialized in Round 4 after 'Bones' kneed Smith in the head illegally when he was downed. All 'Lionheart' had to do was claim he couldn't continue, and he would have been declared the new UFC light heavyweight champion via disqualification.

Smith, however, refused. It wasn't how he wanted to become champion, and he ultimately lost a unanimous decision, but he earned the respect of his peers.

