Anthony Smith says brutal Dominick Reyes fight was cathartic: “I was living a nightmare”

Anthony Smith has not entered the octagon since last December when he lost to Dominick Reyes via second-round TKO at UFC 310. Smith is set to make his return when he faces Zhang Mingyang at Kansas City this weekend in what will mark the 60th and final appearance of his career.

At UFC 310, 'Lionheart' faced Reyes with a heavy heart after his long-time coach and close friend, Scott Morton, passed away just weeks before the bout. Smith discussed his emotions during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

"That Monday before, I was in hell. I was in hell. I was living a f**king nightmare. And some days still suck really bad, but I really needed that fight. I kind of credit Dominick Reyes for that. He didn't show me like any mercy at all."

He added:

"He didn't feel bad for me and let off the gas at all. He didn't feel bad for me and not f**k me up in those situations when he had the opportunity to, and I really needed that. It was a cathartic experience for me."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below:

Smith noted that his return four months later was due to the feeling that it was time for a fight. He added that there was no reason to drag things out and spend a year thinking about it.

Anthony Smith reflects UFC career ahead of retirement fight

Anthony Smith looked back on his fighting career as he prepares to compete for one last time this weekend. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, he noted that winning a world title was the goal, but that he is okay with that due to the fact that he tried hard. Smith added that he came from nothing and is happy with what he accomplished.

"I don't mean this to sound cocky or arrogant, but I've never, until now, felt like I've done something worth celebrating... I feel like now I've f**king put in a career that I should be proud of and I should deserve to be able to celebrate it and be happy about it whether I didn't win a world title or not."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below:

