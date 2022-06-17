Anthony Smith says Joanna Jedrzejczyk was not in Zhang Weili fight "for one second"

In Anthony Smith’s opinion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk wasn’t in the Zhang Weili fight “for one second." According to the UFC light heavyweight, the Chinese fighter dominated the Pole throughout the entirety of their rematch at UFC 275.

During the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Smith discussed the fight with Michael Bisping. He expressed shock at the way the bout went:

“I was really shocked, not at the result, but the way that the fight went. I picked Weili to win on the show. So, I expected that to happen… So to come back after two years off, and to make that tough weight cut again. Do it in Singapore against Weili, who’s got a lot of momentum. She’s been active. I thought that was going to be tough for [Jedrzejczyk]. But the wrestling of Weili right away… I don’t care what anybody says, love Joanna, have nothing but respect for her, but she wasn’t in that fight for one second.”

Watch Anthony Smith talk about Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s performance in the video below:

At the start of the fight, Jedrzejczyk landed the first strike that was followed by combinations. However, Weili turned the tide with her takedowns and was able to dictate the pace on the ground. In the second stanza, Jedrzejczyk once again was the aggressor only to be knocked out by ‘Magnum’ with a sensational spinning back fist.

Pure Finishes @PureKnockouts

#UFC275

WMMA Knockout of the year? Zhang Weili by r2 KO against Joanna Jedrzejczyk!!WMMA Knockout of the year? Zhang Weili by r2 KO against Joanna Jedrzejczyk!! #UFC275 WMMA Knockout of the year? https://t.co/kks0Dlfz3I

In her in-ring interview, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement, ending her storied combat sports career.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk doesn’t regret her decision to retire

The Polish MMA community has been showing its appreciation for the retired former champion. She appeared on the Oktagon Live YouTube show hosted on Sports Channel, one of the country’s most popular media outlets.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@JoannaMMA leaves the gloves in the Octagon and calls it a career. Thank you JJ! Joanna Champ. Joanna Queen. Joanna Legend.@JoannaMMA leaves the gloves in the Octagon and calls it a career. Thank you JJ! #UFC275 Joanna Champ. Joanna Queen. Joanna Legend. ❤️🇵🇱 @JoannaMMA leaves the gloves in the Octagon and calls it a career. Thank you JJ! #UFC275 https://t.co/Smm5D9OIlb

During the interview, Jedrzejczyk stated that she doesn’t regret her decision to hang up her gloves:

“I feel that I made the right decision. I am a person who wants to get more out of life and I just want to take care of my health. I can see this sport growing. It is time for the second generation. It is difficult for an athlete who has dedicated [herself] to it all for 19 years. It is very, very difficult that this day is coming and I did not expect it myself, but it will just be better.” [Translation from Polish courtesy of Google]

Joanna Jedrzejczyk said she is aware that she can continue to fight but wishes to keep her legacy intact:

“I want to be remembered as one of the best who may have lost but tried to come back. I don't want to be called a gate keeper that I will be a name that takes a lot of money, big entrances, because this is what it is - the UFC gave me a testimony to that even after the fight, that I am a big name, to a lot of money for various players. People just don't know about it, but I don't want to be like that. I want to keep my legacy, what I have worked for many years.” [Translation from Polish courtesy of Google]

Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk talk about her retirement in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far