Anthony Smith shares significant update on final UFC fight with "out of left field" opponent: "It wasn't on my bingo card"

Anthony Smith, a UFC light heavyweight who hinted at retirement last year, has now teased the announcement of his final fight.

Smith, who holds a professional MMA record of 38-21, has lost three of his last four fights in the promotion. 'Lionheart' last locked horns with Dominick Reyes at UFC 310 and lost via TKO in the second round. After the pay-per-view, UFC CEO Dana White had Smith's name on his list of fighters who should retire.

Smith recently stated in an interview with Submission Radio that he intends to fight one final time before hanging up his gloves. Additionally, he disclosed that a fight has been scheduled, and he is aware of who his final opponent will be and the date of the fight.

The former title challenger said:

"I’ve got a name and a date already. It is out of left field, that’s for sure. It wasn’t on my bingo card, that’s for sure. But then you dig into it, and it makes a lot of sense why they picked that one. I think they were more focused on the matchup and the potential of what the fight would look like, and less about names and legacy and all that stuff."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below (8:34):

What affected Anthony Smith's performance at UFC 310?

The circumstances surrounding Anthony Smith's loss to Dominick Reyes at UFC 310 were unique. Notably, 'Lionheart' was seen crying on his way to the octagon, and his subsequent performance was far from his best.

Due to the death of his coach and close friend Scott Morton from a heart attack a few weeks before the fight, Smith's performance was affected. After the bout, the former UFC title challenger informed Joe Rogan in his post-fight octagon interview that he's considering retirement.

"I don’t know how many more times I can do this. Scott was my best friend, and I thought I could push it down, but I couldn’t even control it walking in here, so I don’t know, I’ve gotta do some thinking, but I don’t know how many times I can do this without him."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below (0:15):

