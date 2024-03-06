Anti-trust trial blow for UFC: Judge disqualifies Chael Sonnen, Michael Bisping, and 11 more witnesses from testifying for promotion

13 significant witnesses supporting the UFC in the ground-breaking anti-trust lawsuit have been denied participation in the upcoming trial.

Over the years, the UFC has been the primary contributor to the rapid growth of mixed martial arts. Although they have generated millions of fans, hundreds of former fighters believe Dana White and the promotion’s executives have exploited their powers to underpay fighters and perform unethical business practices.

As a result, an anti-trust lawsuit has been brought upon the UFC, with former fighters seeking billions of dollars in reparations. There have been unsuccessful attempts at legal action in the past, but this time, a four-week trial has been granted for later this year.

Earlier this week, a pre-trial conference was held to discuss several significant topics regarding the anti-trust lawsuit. Paul Gift of Forbes was on-site and had this to say on X:

“This should be interesting. These are the 13 #UFC witnesses plaintiffs may try to keep from testifying in April: Michael Chandler, Miesha Tate, Chanel Sonnen, Cowboy Cerrone, Michael Bisping, Jason House, Josh Jones, Dan Lambert, Ali, Ed Soares, Mick Maynard, Borsari, & Ratner”

Gift followed up by sharing shocking news about the key witnesses supporting the UFC:

“This is big. These 13 witnesses for the #UFC are OUT of the upcoming trial. Judge Boulware ruled they weren’t properly disclosed.”

Expand Tweet

What else was discussed at the UFC anti-trust pre-trial conference?

The UFC being denied the 13 witnesses is a massive blow to their chances of finding success in the anti-trust lawsuit. The names listed above were expected to offer a contrary point of view to the hundreds of fighters suing them, giving added hope to those seeking reparations.

Paul Gift of Forbes also shared the following posts on X about other topics discussed at the pre-trial conference:

“Anything after June 2017 is OUT. Neither side can bring it up. This trial gonna be full on blast from the past… Things that happened before Dec 2010 are IN. Plaintiffs want to include some threats and acquisitions”

The lawsuit against UFC is expected to begin in April. The following fighters lead the way in the $1.6 billion legal action - Cung Le, Nate Quarry, Jon Fitch, and Brandon Vera. It’ll be intriguing to see the decision in the court of law.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet