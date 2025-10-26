  • home icon
  "Appreciate the respect" - Jon Jones reacts to Alex Pereira's 'make heavyweight great again' comment after UFC 321

"Appreciate the respect" - Jon Jones reacts to Alex Pereira's 'make heavyweight great again' comment after UFC 321

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 26, 2025 05:05 GMT
Jon Jones (left) wants to face Alex Pereira (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Jon Jones (left) wants to face Alex Pereira (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Jon Jones recently shared his response to Alex Pereira's remarks about the UFC's heavyweight division.

For context, Pereira took notice of the disappointing outcome of the heavyweight title matchup between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Their fight was declared a no contest by referee in charge Jason Herzog after the former interim champion landed an unintended eye poke, which left Aspinall in a vulnerable state.

Pereira, who saw the title fight on TV, was not pleased with the result. He resorted to Instagram and shared a post, hinting at his potential move to the heavyweight division. The two-time light heavyweight kingpin captioned the post:

''Let's Make the heavyweight Division Great Again!''

Check out the post below:

In response, Jones took to X and voiced his desire to face Pereira in a superfight at the UFC White House card next year:

''Alex, I’d be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House. I appreciate the respect you showed, let’s dance.''
Screenshots of Jon Jones' social media post. [Image courtesy: @JonnyBones on X]
Screenshots of Jon Jones' social media post. [Image courtesy: @JonnyBones on X]

Jones seemingly avoided a title unification bout with Aspinall and instead wanted to face Pereira, citing it as a more significant fight for his legacy. The American eventually retired earlier this year, which led to Aspinall becoming the new undisputed heavyweight champion. However, Jones wants to make his octagon return at UFC White House.

As for Pereira, he is interested in making history by winning a third belt in the UFC. In his most recent MMA outing at UFC 320 earlier this month, the Brazilian reclaimed his 205-pound belt by securing an opening-round knockout win over Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch. In the post-fight presser, he expressed his wish to fight Jones next year at the White House.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
