"I'm 38 years old" - Alex Pereira explains wanting to fight Jon Jones over Tom Aspinall at heavyweight

Alex Pereira is eyeing a heavyweight showdown with Jon Jones after reclaiming the UFC light heavyweight title from Magomed Ankalaev. The Brazilian has called it a fight that truly matters at this stage of his journey.At 38, Pereira appears less concerned with rankings and more intent on creating defining matchups. While Tom Aspinall holds the interim heavyweight title, Pereira believes Jones represents a far greater prize in terms of legacy and visibility.Speaking in a recent appearance on the Podcast Connect Cast, Pereira said:“I always talked about this fight at heavyweight. I wanted it [a fight against Jones], but then I said, ‘No, I’ll stay in my weight class.’ But then I said, ‘Damn, I’m 38 years old, you know?’ I’m also thinking about my career, right? I think this is the fight that needs to happen.” [H/t: MMA Mania]Touching up on why he wants to fight Jones rather than Aspinall, he added:“I was thinking the same thing as Jon, you know? We have big names, and hey, if I lose or he loses, nobody loses.”Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:Pereira initially considered challenging Jones after his win at UFC 320, but postponed any callout following the death of Jones’ brother. Jones, who had previously signaled his retirement, has since shown renewed interest in returning to compete at the potential UFC White House card.Though UFC CEO Dana White has expressed uncertainty about Jones' potential return, the commercial and historical appeal of the American fighter against Pereira is difficult to ignore. Both men stand as two-division champions with unparalleled legacies in the sport.Gable Steveson backs Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira for potential White House cardOlympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has thrown his support behind the idea of Jon Jones facing Alex Pereira in the main event of a potential UFC card at the White House.Steveson, who trains with Jones, said he would love to make his UFC debut on the same night. Pereira reignited talk of the matchup after reclaiming the light heavyweight title from Magomed Ankalaev. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Steveson said:“I think having a Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira live-in-the-flesh main event, Jon will be ready because I know he will, and he’ll be with me. So we’ll make sure resting is good, we’ll make sure everything else is good, and he’ll take care of the rest.”