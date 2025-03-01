Are Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya friends? Exploring the relationship between the two longtime combat sports rivals

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have been so strongly linked to each other over the last few years that it's almost unthinkable to imagine a world wherein they have no connection whatsoever. For much of their history, the pair had a dynamic of mutual animosity.

Ad

Across kickboxing and MMA, Pereira and Adesanya have faced each other four times, with Pereira being the victor of their first three outings, while Adesanya finally overcame his nemesis in their final clash. Since then, Adesanya has dismissed any interest in a fifth fight.

Now, the two men have come together, stunning the MMA fandom. Though it isn't the first time they have done so. So, have they become friends?

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Are Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya friends?

The very first time Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya crossed paths was nearly 10 years ago in 2016. It was the birth of a rivalry that has taken two combat sports by storm: kickboxing and MMA. After catching wind of Adesanya essentially claiming that Pereira's greatest accomplishment was beating him, a fire was lit.

Ad

Trending

Pereira chased him to MMA, where they clashed twice, with 'Poatan' dethroning him as UFC middleweight champion before Adesanya reclaimed the belt in a rematch. Since then, their relationship has cooled, starting with a friendly airport run-in that Pereira documented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two men were even seated next to each other at UFC 312. Adesanya is even on record claiming to like Pereira, only disliking his fans. While calling them friends may be too much of a stretch, they are amicable.

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are the first to finish the other in the UFC

When Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya locked horns at UFC 281 for 'The Last Stylebender's' middleweight title, it was historic. Pereira mounted a comeback in round five to TKO his former rival. In doing so, he became the first man to finish Adesanya in the UFC.

Ad

Check out 'Poatan's' first win over Israel Adesanya:

Expand Tweet

In their rematch at UFC 287, Adesanya returned the favor by knocking Pereira out cold in round two to avenge the three losses he had suffered at his hands. While Pereira expressed interest in a fifth fight, Adesanya refused, having already fulfilled his desire to beat him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.