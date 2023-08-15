Are Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg going to fight in the UFC? Here's the latest update

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg recently agreed to face off in an MMA bout. Earlier this year, the 52-year-old Musk took multiple jibes at the 39-year-old Zuckerberg and called for an MMA bout against him. Zuckerberg accepted the challenge.

UFC president Dana White subsequently revealed that both US-based tech billionaires were "dead serious" about fighting each other. White emphasized that he'd be willing to organize an MMA bout between Twitter/Tesla owner Elon Musk and Meta's head honcho, Mark Zuckerberg, in the UFC.

Mark Zuckerberg has been training in BJJ and MMA for the past few years and has even won a BJJ tournament. Meanwhile, Judo practitioner Elon Musk has self-admittedly not been training as hard. Moreover, Musk recently claimed he's dealing with injury issues and probably requires surgery.

Furthermore, Musk claimed that their fight won't take place under the UFC banner but would instead be co-promoted by his and Zuckerberg's respective foundations. He highlighted that it'd be live-streamed on the Twitter and Meta platforms.

Nevertheless, Zuckerberg shot down Musk's assertion and noted that he'd love to see their fight transpire in a major MMA organization like the UFC or ONE Championship.

Musk then proposed "a practice bout" with Zuckerberg in the latter's house. Zuckerberg replied by indicating that Musk wasn't serious about fighting him. Implying that he's willing to move on from their possible fight, Zuckerberg put forth the following post on Threads:

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Musk fired back with a tweet wherein he appeared to suggest that Zuckerberg is a coward. The Tesla owner's tweet read as follows:

"Zuck is a chicken"

Dana White foresees Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg undergoing drug testing for their possible $1 billion fight

Elon Musk's claims notwithstanding, Dana White has reiterated that he'd love to promote the Musk-Zuckerberg fight. On the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, White pointed out that he recently met Italy's Minister of Culture and spoke about holding the fight at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

Besides, as tweeted by MMA Orbit, Dana White believes the Musk-Zuckerberg matchup could garner around $1 billion in revenues. Presently, it's unclear as to whether or not the fight will transpire in the UFC or under any other promotional banner for that matter. Regardless, White, for his part, has said that both Musk and Zuckerberg would likely undergo drug testing ahead of their possible fight.

