"Are you good?” - Charles Oliveira tweeting a Jurgen Klopp meme has fans confused about his future 

Charles Oliveira's recent tweet has left fans wondering what lies ahead for the Brazilian, as he posted an ominous video of Jurgen Klopp standing on the Anfield pitch seemingly reeling from a defeat.

'Do Bronx' missed out on a rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 due to an injury. The Dagestani successfully defended his title against Alexander Volkanovski instead, and Oliveira no doubt hoped he would receive the next shot at the belt.

But the recent callout of Makhachev by Justin Gaethje, and comments made by manager Ali Abdelaziz, who works with both the lightweight champion and Gaethje, appears to indicate that 'The Highlight' will fight for the title next.

Charles Oliveira took to X earlier today and posted the following video, without a caption:

Fans reacted in a number of ways, with @electric_onTT feeling the need to check in on 'Do Bronx'. He tweeted this:

"Are you good Charles?"

See some more fan reactions below:

"Charles is a Liverpool fan?"

"Hey Charles any fight news or date u can return?"

"I understand Charles"

"Charles please tell me you support Liverpool"

POV: Charles doesn't get the rematch"

"Islam vs Gaethje confirmed"

"You'd lose anyway so stop crying"

Charles Oliveira receives a black belt level grading in Muay Thai

Charles Oliveira has evolved into one of the most exciting fighters to grace the UFC.

With a background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, 'Do Bronx' holds the promotional record for the most submission victories. But with his constantly-improving striking skills, the former champion has become a dangerous opponent to face in all facets of MMA.

Oliveira showcased his devastating power through his KO win over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 to win the lightweight title, as well as his thrilling one-round war with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Now, 'Do Bronx' has received a black belt level qualification in Muay Thai to accompany his 3rd degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The grading system in Muay Thai is done through giving out a prajied, which is a band worn on the arm. The color of a fighter's prajied determines how proficient they are in the Art of Eight Limbs.

Charles Oliveira took to Instagram after receiving his black prajied, and wrote this:

"Today was a very special day, national meeting day of @chuteboxeo ficial and after hard work I became black level of muay thai, only gratitude to everyone who believed in my work."

