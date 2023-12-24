"This is the fight to make" - Islam Makhachev's next opponent could be a fellow title holder according to Ali Abdelaziz

Islam Makhachev called out Leon Edwards for a welterweight title fight following his victory over Colby Covington at UFC 296 last weekend.

The fight was much anticipated given Covington's controversial trash-talk, but the pay-per-view main event did not live up to the expectations of fans. Makhachev was not impressed with either man's performance, and stated that he would finish both fighters should he face them.

Despite Makhachev's eagerness to acquire a UFC title in a second weight division, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has called for the Dagestani to face a man in the lightweight division instead.

Abdelaziz took to X to call for Islam Makhachev to face Justin Gaethje next, the BMF title holder.

He wrote this:

"@MAKHACHEVMMA vs @Justin_Gaethje. Next, this is the fight to make."

Abdelaziz continued by warning Gaethje about facing Makhachev:

"@Justin_Gaethje you will never be the same after you fight him remember that."

Several months ago, Islam Makhachev shared his desire to compete three times in 2024, before Ramadan, which begins in March. But with the first three pay-per-views of next year already having main event bouts, it is unlikely that he will be granted his wish.

Michael Bisping wants Islam Makhachev to defend his lightweight title before challenging for a second belt

Islam Makhachev's callout of Leon Edwards following UFC 296 has led to talks about which champions are eligible for a chance to win a title in another division.

Since Conor McGregor won his second UFC title, the number of champions who have been granted a title fight in another weight division has grown exponentially. But there are some who believe that a champion should clean out their respective division before seeking another title.

Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on Makhachev's desire to move to welterweight and challenge 'Rocky'. He said:

"One person in particular that's talking s**t is Islam Makhachev. [He] is the lightweight champion, and he has come out and said, '[Edwards vs. Covington] was c**p, I would have finished the pair of them.' He's calling out Leon Edwards next."

Bisping continued:

"We all want to be double champions. But you've got to defend against someone in the lightweight division. It's as simple as that. You're last two fights have been against the featherweight champion, Volkanovski, as we know. You've got to give someone a shot. Whether it's Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, whoever else."

