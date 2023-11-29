Are Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez friendly again? 'KingRy' comments on their feud 

Ahead of Ryan Garcia's next fight, he's buried the hatchet with Canelo Alvarez.

'KingRy' is currently scheduled to return this Saturday night against Oscar Duarte. The fight will be Garcia's first since a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in April, which was the first defeat of his career.

The upcoming bout comes at a very interesting time in the former interim lightweight champion's career. Following the loss to 'Tank', he publically feuded with Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar De La Hoya, in addition to leaving his trainer.

It could be that the situation with 'Golden Boy' has seemingly brought Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez back together. The latter was promoted by De La Hoya and had a complicated split. Regardless, Alvarez and Garcia were friends for a couple of years there, as they trained together under the tutelage of Eddy Reynoso.

Eventually, Garcia left the gym, leading to a feud with Alvarez. However, it seems that the two are now back on the same page. Speaking in a recent interview with BoxingScene, he was asked about the situation.

There, Ryan Garcia stated:

"We definitely are cool now. I've talked to Eddy [Reynoso] and everything is all squashed. I have no hard feelings for them. I spent a lot of time in that gym and we have a lot of great memories. It's sad to think about sometimes because of all of the fun times we had but that's how life is... I'm so happy for Canelo and I want him to keep dominating and being the champion that I saw in the gym every day. I'm happy for him.”

Is Ryan Garcia's next fight still being promoted by Golden Boy?

Despite the ongoing lawsuit, Ryan Garcia's next fight is still being promoted by Oscar De La Hoya.

'KingRy' and 'Golden Boy' are currently tied up in court. Following Garcia's loss to Gervonta Davis in April, he publicly stated that he felt like his team abandoned him and seemingly looked for a new home.

As a result, Golden Boy Promotions later sued him, and he returned the favor. Despite the awkward situation involving the two sides, they were able to work together to schedule a return.

So yes, Ryan Garcia's next fight against Oscar Duarte is being promoted by Oscar De La Hoya. However, it could very well be the last time working with Golden Boy Promotions.