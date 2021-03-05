Are UFC fighters Polyana Viana and Colby Covington dating?

Colby Covington and Polyana Viana's recent social media interactions have prompted fans to speculate whether the duo is the latest power couple in UFC. However, there is no confirmation from either fighter regarding their dating status.

Covington celebrated his 33rd birthday on 22 February, and Viana took to her Instagram story to wish her fellow UFC competitor on the big occasion. Since then, both fighters have consistently commented on their Instagram posts, which has set tongues wagging in the MMA community.

LMAO. So Colby and polyana are dating? Big W for him pic.twitter.com/JX9fOz5PBJ — LinkedIn Covington 🥃 (@nerdsnfilthyani) March 4, 2021

The rumors about Colby Covington dating Polyana Viana picked up pace after the former uploaded a photo on Instagram with the UFC Women's Flyweight.

However, a lot of fans couldn't grasp the idea of Covington dating Viana, since she is Brazilian. 'Chaos', on multiple occasions, has ridiculed Brazil and its citizens during his post-fight interviews.

“Brazil, you’re a dump! All you filthy animals suck. I’ve got one thing to say: Tyron Woodley, I’m coming for you. If you don’t answer the front door, I’m going to knock it in, and I’m going to take what’s mine, that Welterweight belt," said Covington following his win over Demian Maia in 2017.

When did Colby Covington and Polyana Viana last fight in the UFC?

Colby Covington's last outing in UFC was against Tyron Woodley in September 2020. The 33-year-old fighter put on a stellar performance that helped him get the win over the former Welterweight Champion.

Covington also became the first fighter in UFC to finish Woodley after he earned a TKO win in the final round. Covington has since called for a fight against Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, but to no avail.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Polyana Viana last set foot inside the octagon at UFC 258 against Mallory Martin. The Brazilian fighter produced a highlight-reel after she dominantly forced Martin to submit in the first round. She also took home the performance of the night bonus.

Polyana Viana's professional MMA record stands at 12-4, and a win over a formidable opponent in her next fight can help her cruise into the top 15 rankings of the Women's Flyweight division.