Ariel Helwani explains how Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones fell through despite UFC meeting "$30 million range" payout demand

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall appeared on the verge of a heavyweight unification clash until last-minute decisions derailed the fight. The UFC reportedly pursued the matchup aggressively after Jones allegedly named a payout in the $30 million range.

Multiple reports indicated Jones felt his position allowed for such demands. According to Ariel Helwani, the UFC secured the funds with help from Saudi Arabia's backing and believed the fight was set.

UFC CEO Dana White went public, suggesting Jones had agreed, making the collapse even more surprising. Within days of reportedly accepting the terms, Jones reversed course and decided to retire.

Speaking about the Jones-Aspinall saga in a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE podcast, Helwani said:

"And my information is that he gave the UFC a number. He gave them a price tag. He said, 'I'll do it for this number.'... I believe it's in the $30 million range for this fight, which, by the way, I think he deserves. I think I think he deserves more than that."

He added:

"And I think he didn't think that they would come up with the number. And they did. And then he said, yes...And I believe that Saudi Arabia was involved. Like the big dogs were involved, right? They came up with the number. And he said yes. And then two days later, three days later, whatever, he said, "Nah, on second thought, I'm out." What? And that's why when he announced his retirement, Dana said he gave me his word and then he went back on his word."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below (44:00):

Tom Aspinall shuts down talks of potential Jon Jones clash

Tom Aspinall has no interest in revisiting a potential fight with Jon Jones. The UFC heavyweight champion made it clear his attention is locked on his next opponent, Ciryl Gane.

The long-discussed unification bout with Jones collapsed after the former champion retired and vacated the belt. Even with Jones open to a return on a proposed White House card, Aspinall dismissed the idea as false hope. Speaking in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, he said:

"Oh, mate, it's just boring. It's just so boring. I don't even have a comment on it. It's boring as hell. Don't want to talk about it. I've already got a fight, so I'm focusing on that... It has spent zero seconds in my mind [the idea of fighting Jones]. I'm not interested, mate. Not interested. And the world shouldn't be interested either because what's the point? That's false hope."

