"Shame on you, Jake Paul!" - Ariel Helwani says Paul "discredited" his entire fighter pay campaign by slamming Luke Rockhold after Paulo Costa fight

MMA analyst Ariel Helwani has hit out at Jake Paul after the YouTuber criticized Luke Rockhold's performance at UFC 278 as a "glorified street fight" while also calling it "dog s***."

In a new episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani delivered a lengthy rant against Paul while stating that he had supported him throughout:

"Shame on you for picking on the guy who was saying the stuff you were saying for a year. Only difference is he meant it, he felt it, he experienced it. You're on the outside looking in. None of this pertains to you.

To say the things he said, shame on you for being the guy in that moment talking that away from Luke Rockhold. Everything you have said for a year and a half in my opinion is discredited after what you did on Saturday."

Helwani continued by saying that he supported Paul's underlying motives behind his fighter pay campaign, calling it 'sincere', but has now opened up on his disappointment with Paul's latest comments. Over the past several weeks, Rockhold repeatedly voiced his displeasure and hit out at UFC president Dana White by saying that fighters were underpaid.

Paul and Helwani's beef began with back and forth on Twitter after 'The Problem Child' mocked Rockhold and Costa's fight and threw shade at the UFC veteran. While Helwani praised the "heart" shown by the fighters, Paul refused to show any appreciation for the bout or the combatants.

Watch Ariel Helwani hit back at Jake Paul below:

Paulo Costa responds to Jake Paul's comments after UFC 278 fight

Paulo Costa appeared on The MMA Hour with Helwani to talk in the aftermath of his grueling win at UFC 278. He also discussed Jake Paul's comments while hitting back at the YouTuber:

"He [Paul] was just a YouTuber or something like that. I think he did some TV shows, but he came for the fight business and he did great. I need to recognize this... But there's a big difference to fight wrestlers from MMA and fight strikers from MMA. From my point of vision, he has avoid [strikers]. I could finish his career in TV shows with very serious damage."

Paul has a 5-0 professional record in boxing, including wins over Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. Additionally, Costa has knockouts in eleven of his fourteen wins and has even sparred with Jake's brother Logan Paul.

Logan posted a video of the duo, which has fetched over nine million YouTube views. A future fight between Costa and Jake Paul could be a mouthwatering clash for many. The Brazilian revealed he has one last fight on his contract in the UFC and will have an interesting set of decisions to make soon.

Watch Paulo Costa on The MMA Hour below:

