Arjan Bhullar on Anatoly Malykhin’s intelligence: “I'm going to lean on that meathead not having that IQ”

Arjan Bhullar plans to put the pressure on Anatoly Malykhin in an effort to expose the Russian juggernaut’s supposed lack of fight IQ.

While Bhullar has been vocal about his abilities in the past, he has yet to truly prove himself. However, all that is set to change this Friday as 'Singh' makes his long-awaited return to the ONE Championship ring after more than two years on the sidelines.

During Bhullar's absence as the reigning ONE heavyweight world champion, Anatoly Malykhin has risen through the ranks, becoming a two-division ONE world titleholder and solidifying his position in the heavyweight division over the past 16 months. Now, these two colossal fighters will engage in a thrilling clash to determine the true undisputed champion.

Speaking with the South China Moring Post mere hours away from their long-awaited world title unification clash, Arjan Bhullar suggested that he will turn up the heat on Anatoly Malykhin, forcing him to buckle under the pressure of a situation he has never found himself in before.

“So when things aren't going in the fight, which IQ is he going to pull out to be able to make adjustments? No one's going to be to do it for him,” Bhullar said. “Again, I'm going to lean on that meathead not having that IQ, not being able to make those adjustments. He hasn't had to yet.”

When it comes to experience, both fighters are equal with each having 12 career fights. Arjan Bhullar has gone 11-1 in his career thus far while Anatoly Malykhin is sitting with a slightly more impressive 12-0. During those individual runs, Malykhin has scored eight wins by way of knockout compared to Bhullar’s four.

Who do you think comes out on top Friday’s massive main event showdown?

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

