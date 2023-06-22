Arjan Bhullar blasts Anatoly Malykhin’s parade on social media: “I live in real life”

Arjan Bhullar isn’t interested in Anatoly Malykhin’s social media antics.

Over the past year, Malykhin has continuously called out Bhullar, the reigning ONE heavyweight world champion. The Russian knockout artist has been creative with his insults, leading to online videos and memes that downplay the fighting skills of ‘Singh.'

During an interview with SCMP MMA, Bhullar discussed Malykhin’s social media antics by saying:

“I live in real life. I don't live on social media. I only put on social media what I want people to see, and I don't know what type of person he is.”

At ONE Friday Fights 22 this Friday, Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin will determine the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion. Bhullar claimed the throne in May 2021 by defeating Brandon Vera. Unfortunately, he’s been unable to defend the heavyweight strap, leading to Malykhin claiming the interim heavyweight title.

Bhullar has endured several significant injuries and contract disputes that have kept him sidelined. As a result, Malykhin rose to the occasion in February 2022, securing a second-round knockout against Kirill Grishenko to become the interim heavyweight king.

After defeating Grishenko at heavyweight, Malykhin moved down a weight class and knocked out Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world title. ‘Sladkiy’ now plans to add Bhullar to his resume and solidify himself as an undisputed two-division world champion.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin will headline the first part of ONE Friday Fights 22, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers.

