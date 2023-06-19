Arjan Bhullar doesn’t acknowledge Anatoly Malykhin’s double-champ status

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar and ONE interim heavyweight world champ Anatoly Malykhin are heading for a massive unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23. At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the much-anticipated showdown of behemoths will determine the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion.

Arjan Bhullar was away for some time due to injuries and contractual issues after winning the belt in May 2021. In his absence, Malykhin won the interim strap and then the ONE light heavyweight world title by knocking out the previously undefeated Reinier de Ridder at ONE on Prime Video 5.

With the status of double champ in ONE Championship, 'Sladkiy' has his crosshairs dead-set on 'Singh' to finally complete his assault on the promotion's heavier weight classes.

For Arjan Bhullar, however, the Russian KO artist is not a true double-champ. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Indian-Canadian world champion spoke candidly about his bitter rival:

"First, he’s not a two-division World Champion. If I win, it will be, ‘And still…’ And if he wins, it will be, ‘And the new…’ There’s only one ONE Heavyweight World Champion."

Though his opinions on Malykhin's double-champ status can be disputed, Bhullar did say one absolute truth: the can only be one king of his division. Style-wise, he may have the tools to stifle the freight train that is 'Sladkiy'. The undefeated Russian has a 100% finishing rate and has largely used his sledgehammer hands to put away his opponents.

Arjan Bhullar, however, might have the grappling acumen to nullify Malykhin's concussive power. He is a 2010 Commonwealth Games champion and the first Indian-Canadian wrestler to compete at the Summer Olympics in 2012. 'Singh', while having significant power of his own, largely uses his wrestling prowess to put unrelenting pressure on his opponents. He marries his power with grappling skills to effectively take over the fight on all fronts.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

