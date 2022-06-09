“I’d love to be on that first event" - Arjan Bhullar on ONE Championship's Amazon Prime deal

Arjan Bhullar is excited that ONE Championship is bringing the action closer to his home in North America with its partnership with Amazon Prime.

ONE Championship announced earlier this year that it has entered into a partnership with Amazon Prime Video Sports to stream its live events in the US and Canada.

Last week, the promotion revealed that it would hold its first event in US primetime on August 26. The event, titled ONE 161, will be headlined by a rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson for the ONE flyweight world title.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Singh’ shared his excitement about the deal and the possibility of him being part of the milestone event for ONE Championship.

“Very excited about the Amazon Prime deal. That is real, that has happened. I’m very excited for that,” Arjan Bhullar said. “I’d love to be on that first event. Let’s do it. [I’m] excited for the company, excited for the future, excited for Amazon, excited for the fans. [It’s going to be] in my backyard, U.S. and Canada.”

Arjan Bhullar eager to test his skills against fresh competition

Arjan Bhullar last saw action in April 2021, when he defeated longtime ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera to become the first Indian MMA world champion and only the second man to hold the world title.

Since then, the roster has been infused with talented fighters from various martial arts backgrounds. Bhullar welcomes the challenge of possibly facing new competition, as it allows him to test his skills further and prove he is the best in the world. He said:

“A lot of new faces in the division. [It’s] very exciting to see. [I’m] excited to get in there with them. I don’t want to just see them and wait around. I’d like to get in there and face them all. We have new faces, exciting faces.”

Arjan Bhullar wants to be the "baddest heavyweight on the planet," and the deep heavyweight roster could help him claim that title. Of course, he will have to first get past ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin to become the undisputed king of the division, which he doesn’t mind at all.

“‘Baddest heavyweight on the planet’? Absolutely, I love that headline. I will deliver and I will deliver Anatoly’s head. You put me on that. I will deliver,” he said.

