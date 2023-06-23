Arjan Bhullar to showcase Indian fighting spirit at ONE Friday Fights 22: “We are warriors”

Arjan Bhullar plans to represent his Indian fighting spirit during his ONE heavyweight world title unification bout against interim world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

On June 23, Bhullar has a life-changing opportunity at ONE Friday Fights 22. ‘Singh’ looks to silence the doubters and regain undisputed heavyweight world championship status by defeating Malykhin, an undefeated knockout artist.

ONE recently shared an interview with Bhullar where the heavyweight king had this to say about his home country:

“My bloodline, we are warriors. That’s where my people come from, North India. I wanna represent that, something to be proud of. One of their guys is out there and he’s taking over the world.”

Arjan Bhullar fought under the ONE Championship banner for the first time in October 2019. Bhullar dominated Mauro Cerilli to a unanimous decision, leading to a heavyweight world title shot against Brandon Vera. In May 2021, ‘Singh’ finished Vera with a second-round TKO to claim the heavyweight crown.

Bhullar has yet to defend his throne for several reasons, including injuries and surgery. As a result, Anatoly Malykhin was matched up against Kirill Grishenko in February 2022 for the ONE interim heavyweight world title.

Malykhin knocked out Grishenko in the second round before going after Reinier de Ridder for the undisputed ONE light heavyweight world title. ‘Sladkiy’ secured another knockout win to become a two-division world champion.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin is scheduled to headline the first part of ONE Friday Fights 22, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers.

