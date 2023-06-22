Arjan Bhullar excited to be back in action: “I want to compete”

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Arjan Bhullar will finally step inside the Circle again after a long period of inactivity. The ONE heavyweight world champion hasn’t competed since he won the world title by defeating Brandon Vera over two years ago.

In that time, injuries, postponed fights and contract negotiations have kept him on the sidelines.

Whilst Bhullar and the fans awaited his comeback, one heavyweight contender made his way to the front of the pack, claiming the interim title off the back of an impressive run of finishes under the ONE banner.

Undefeated Russian Anatoly Malykhin has been waiting a long time for his chance to unify the world championship. Now it is finally here, he is confident that he will leave Lumpinee on June 23 as the one and only top fighter in the division.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Arjan Bhullar spoke about his own frustrations in being out of competition for so long and his excitement to return with a huge fight:

“It's one of my frustrations being sidelined for as long as I have. I want to compete, I want to get in there and do that, whether it's with him or anybody. I can imagine that aspect of it [fighting on the ONE stage again].”

Watch the full interview below:

With lots of questions to answer after being out for such a long time, Bhullar will need to make a statement in order to keep hold of his world title and solidify his status as the number one.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes