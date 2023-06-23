Arjan Bhullar says everything is ‘bang on’ and ‘perfect’ for ONE Championship return 

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar has had a long road to return to the ONE Championship stage. Now that it is finally here, he is excited to compete and make his presence known.

Injuries, cancellations, and contract negotiations have overshadowed his reign as the ONE heavyweight world champion for slightly over two years now.

With no title defenses under his belt since defeating Brandon Vera back in 2021, ‘Singh’ has had to face a lot of questions. Mostly about his willingness to compete at a high level. Despite that, the Indian MMA world champion knows he will have to respond with a bang at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The biggest threat to Bhullar’s status as the best heavyweight in the division is, of course, the interim champion and his next opponent, Anatoly Malykhin. Producing devastating performances, the undefeated Russian tank has claimed two world championships and finished four of his wins under the ONE banner.

On the flip side, Arjan Bhullar is excited to solidify his status as the ONE heavyweight world champion and step back inside the ring after such a long time away.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, the champ spoke about how he is feeling going into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 23:

“My weight is bang on, obviously. I just acclimatized to the weather, the time zone, and all those kinds of stuff. I'll be fighting evening time in Thailand, which is the morning where I am, which is perfect.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel this June 23.

